Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Shrinking' Season 2.Brett Goldstein rose to fame when he starred as Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, while also serving as one of the writers and executive story editors. Now, he's a co-creator and executive producer of Shrinking, teaming up once again with Bill Lawrence for another hit Apple TV+ series. Goldstein was only a writer in the show's first season, but for Season 2, he joins the cast in the hugely pivotal role of Louis, the drunk driver who was responsible for the death of Jimmy's (Jason Segel) wife and Alice's (Lukita Maxwell) mother, Tia (Lilan Bowden). The role is a complete departure from Roy Kent, which makes Goldstein's performance all the more impressive.

Brett Goldstein Completely Differentiates Louis From Roy Kent 'Shrinking' Season 2

Before Season 2 began, co-creator Bill Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly that Goldstein's role was "not something that people will necessarily expect or even recognize him right away." While this may be a tongue-in-cheek reference to Goldstein's cleanly shaved face, there is a lot more to it than just facial hair. From the moment audiences meet Louis, he is brimming with a deep sadness and a sense of regret. Goldstein’s performance is truly heartbreaking, as he appears to be a shattered man, desperate to make amends for the awful thing he did.

While Roy Kent certainly had his quiet, brooding moments, his gruff exterior, his fiery temper and his F-bomb tirades are what he became best known for. With the role of Louis, however, Goldstein lives in the quieter moments, even when he's being shouted at himself. His voice shakes as his eyes well up with tears, making it impossible not to feel for him and what he's going through. This season has been leaning heavily into the theme of forgiveness, so it's the perfect time to bring the controversial character of Louis into the show. When it came down to casting the role, it seemed like a no-brainer to star and co-creator Jason Segel for Goldstein to play Louis. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, however, Bill Lawrence revealed that he "almost blew it," saying, "In my head, Brett was Roy Kent." It was a good thing Segel spoke up and Lawrence went with it because the result has been incredible so far.

Louis Has Deeply Impacted the Characters in 'Shrinking' Season 2

Audiences first meet Louis in Season 2, Episode 1 "Jimmying," when he tries to make amends with Jimmy, who completely shuts him down. In the third episode, "Psychological Something-ism," Alice confronts Louis at the coffee shop where he works. Alice thinks he's going to run away, but Louis is eager to talk and attempts to make amends with her. In both instances, Louis is shouted at, as he takes the brunt of their emotions with an understanding and poignant silence. Their pain and emotions are completely justified, and it's clear through Goldstein's performance, that Louis believes he deserves it.

Eventually, Louis connects with Brian (Michael Urie), who at first rebuffs him but ultimately can’t help but have sympathy for him. In Season 2, Episode 6, "In a Lonely Place," Brian brings Alice to meet Louis. Things are tense at first, but then Alice and Brian begin to reminisce about Tia, softening the mood. Louis pours his heart out, saying how he thinks about Alice and Jimmy all the time. The way Goldstein delivers the line is gut-wrenching and shows how much regret Louis carries. At that moment, Alice says she forgives him, and with just the slightest change in posture and his voice, the weight has been lifted. It's a subtle performance by Goldstein, and this scene, in particular, proved that he was the perfect actor to play this role.

Episode 7 "Get in the Sea" Sets Up a Confrontation Between Jimmy and Louis

In Season 2, Episode 7 "Get in the Sea," Alice is having dinner with Louis and Brian, clearly indicating that the two have been spending some quality time with Louis. Alice decides that it's time to tell her Dad that they've been seeing each other, which Louis agrees is the right thing to do. Before they're able to do that, however, Jimmy sees them through the restaurant window and, from the look on his face, is utterly devastated by it. Since meeting Louis, it was obvious that he would eventually talk with Jimmy, something that Jimmy has been very closed-minded about. It's possible that Alice coming clean wouldn't have changed Jimmy's mind, but this latest reveal will certainly make it harder. With Jimmy's grief and anger now paired with this betrayal by both his daughter and his best friend, it's hard to say how Jimmy will react next.

With five episodes left in Season 2, there's plenty of time for Jimmy to make up his mind and ultimately decide to sit down with Louis, which will hopefully result in an incredibly cathartic and emotional scene for these two characters. No matter what the future holds for Louis, fans of Shrinking and Ted Lasso are glad to have Brett Goldstein back in front of the camera.

