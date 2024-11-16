Now into its second season, Apple TV+’s Shrinking is quickly growing a fanbase. Following the life of widower and therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) as he rebuilds his life, viewers see him work on himself as he helps others. A series that explores grief, loss, and the possibilities of recovery, Shrinking sets itself apart from other comedies by introducing a group of grounded and complex characters with nuanced motivations that drive their lives.

It takes a talented cast to successfully balance comedy with sometimes very darkly dramatic plotlines, and it's partly the combination of those two that draws audiences in to see what happens next. While everyone waits patiently for the next episode to air, we’ll take a moment to appreciate the best characters on Shrinking.

10 Grace

Portrayed by Heidi Gardner

Image via Apple TV+

As one of Jimmy’s prominently featured clients, Grace (Heidi Gardner) proved challenging for Jimmy in a variety of ways. Grace’s resistance to leaving her toxic relationship was a breakthrough Jimmy feared would never come, and when she did finally declare her independence, her actions almost had lethal results. For a side character, Grace’s possible conviction was the highest stakes in Shrinking so far. At the moment, it looks like Grace has found her happy ending, but who’s to say what the future holds?

The second season has strayed away from seeing Jimmy with his patients, but Grace was an important character in demonstrating the effect Jimmy’s new approach to therapy can have. There are ethical concerns about the lines Jimmy crosses in Shrinking, and showing the negative impact on Grace’s life was vital for the therapist to see. Gardner brought great energy to the role, and outside of Sean, she’s probably the most memorable of Jimmy’s clients.

9 Dr. Julie Baram

Portrayed by Wendie Malick

Image via Apple TV+

Wendie Malick is no stranger to sitcoms, shining in roles on Just Shoot Me! and most recently Young Sheldon, but she’s been a welcome addition to Shrinking as Dr. Julie Baram. Originally the doctor to Paul (Harrison Ford), their relationship became slightly less professional when they started sleeping together. The romantic entanglement between the two was an unexpected development, but the subplot does a tremendous job of humanizing Paul’s character as more than a grouch.

Malick always brings a sense of refined elegance to the roles she plays, and the same can be said for Julie. She’s a confident, intelligent woman who clearly cares for Paul, but she’s not afraid to call him out when concerns about his health negatively impact their relationship. Her warmness counteracts Paul’s aloofness, and the two have such natural chemistry it seems like they’ve known one another for years. Relationships have a way of not lasting long in comedies, but here’s hoping the two go the distance.

8 Brian

Portrayed by Michael Urie

Image via Apple TV+

With a beaming smile and a selfish tendency that somehow comes off as charming, Brian (Michael Urie) is one of the most fun characters on Shrinking. Season 2 has given the attorney a few great moments to shine, especially with recent developments regarding his budding friendship with Louis Winston (Brett Goldstein), the man responsible for the death of Jimmy’s wife. Brian’s outgoing and carefree personality masks a deep love for his friends and a growing concern over his ability to be a father.

Shrinking is a show where each cast member brings their own unique energy– some low, some high– and Urie's comedic presence in scenes is often needed more than he’s used. Brian could easily be one of the best characters on the show if the creative team could find more natural ways to work him into the group dynamic. Brian feels much more utilized in season 2, and it will be to the benefit of the show as a whole.

7 Liz

Portrayed by Christa Miller

Image via Apple TV+

Liz (Christa Miller) is a character that loves with her whole heart and demands the same from the friends and family she allows in. An empty-nester searching for her next cause, Liz is an extremely relatable character for many in transitional periods of their lives. Liz’s full of energy and thrives when she can use it for something she’s passionate about, so it’s both frustrating and a little depressing when the solution is unclear to her at this time.

Liz’s relationship with Gaby quickly became one of the more successful pairings, with the two having enjoyable back-and-forths that would feel at home in an R-rated revival of Gilmore Girls. Miller is given great material to work with that allows her to flip between comedic and dramatic scenes while never compromising the nature of the character. With husband Derek (Ted McGinley) enjoying more screen time in season 2, viewers will hopefully get a better insight into their marriage and learn how the two face obstacles together.

6 Alice

Portrayed by Lukita Maxwell

Image via Apple TV+

Intelligent, compassionate, and more resilient than she knows, Alice (Lukita Maxwell) has had a rough couple of years since her mother, Tia (Lilan Bowden), died in a car accident with a drunk driver. While the bond between Alice and her father, Jimmy, has strengthened, there’s still a long road to recovery before she can fully trust the man who wasn’t around while she was at her lowest. Alice was forced to grow up before she was ready, and while that’s a terrible circumstance to be thrown into, it makes for a compelling character on TV screens.

Maxwell has a challenging part that requires multiple emotions to be present in any given scene at a time. Alice is still deeply grieving the loss of her mother, often angry with her father Jimmy for his selfish retreat after her mom’s death, and that’s not counting the mountain of insecurities that a high school-age teenager feels about literally anything and everything. These were the years Alice was supposed to be going to prom and worrying about college applications, but instead, she was raised by her neighbor while her dad took pills in the backyard. There's no source material to reference for that much hardship, and Maxwell performs it in stride.

5 ​​​​Sean

Portrayed by Luke Tennie

Image via Apple TV+

The main client of focus for Jimmy and now Paul, Sean (Luke Tennie) is the character most unlike the rest of the Shrinking family. Sean’s time in the military exposed him to things that left him forever changed, a walking time bomb of anger who simultaneously fears his capacity to inflict harm. In need of a father figure after his biological one sent him away, Sean’s growing bond with Jimmy opens doors for a blurring of the relationship between therapist and client that could potentially cause him great emotional damage.

Although Tennie does well in comedic scenes, his storylines tend to be the more serious of any episode. Sean is a complex character, and Tennie captures the fragility of Sean’s emotional state while still projecting the facade of male bravado he’s been programmed from birth to maintain. Sean’s vulnerability makes him an affecting character that viewers root for, worry about, and feel heartache about when he takes a step back after achieving good progress.

​​​​​​​

4 Derek

Portrayed by Ted McGinley

Image via Apple TV+

The smiling, affable husband to Liz, Derek’s charm comes through with only a few words spoken in a scene. He enjoys being a father and husband, but Derek also manages his duties as a dad like it’s his last week at a job, and he’s probably more permissive than he should be with his son Connor (Gavin Lewis). Derek’s laid-back nature balances his wife Liz’s more aggressive approach to day-to-day issues, and together they present the most stable relationship on Shrinking (for now).

There are certain characters in a comedy that might not get the most screen time, but when they do, there’s a guaranteed laugh coming. Co-creator Bill Lawrence had a similar dynamic on the sitcom Scrubs with Ken Jenkins’ Dr. Bob Kelso, who would enter a scene, knock a one-liner out of the park, and leave the frame with a perfect batting average. McGinley’s Derek was that character in the first season of Shrinking, and with expanded time in the second season, he’s still a joy to watch.

​​​​​​​

3 Jimmy

Portrayed by Jason Segel

Image via Apple TV+

Troubled but trying, Jimmy’s quest to help his clients with a more invasive approach is also a way of finding control in his own life. When viewers meet Jimmy, he’s at a particularly low point, but that makes his character arc all the more satisfying to witness. If anything, it would have been helpful to get more of a taste of his debauchery at the start of the series to better establish how others view him, but Segel's performance gives the audience enough context to feel his shame.

Segel is one of the most underrated comedic actors working today, who, going back to Freaks and Geeks, was always able to approach comedy from a truthful angle. Segel can deliver a joke– 9 seasons of How I Met Your Mother established that as fact, but his subtle presentation sets him apart from his peers. Segel is the perfect choice for Jimmy, who is a man aware of his flaws, learning about new ones, and trying his best each day. Jimmy sets an example for the other characters, whether he makes the correct choice or not, because he demonstrates the effort to change is a journey worth taking.

​​​​​​​

2 Paul

Portrayed by Harrison Ford

Image via Apple TV+

More bark than bite, Paul is the brilliant but grumpy career-driven senior therapist who finds himself, however frightening, facing the missteps of his past. Paul humbly guides those around him who refuse to leave him alone, reluctantly offering wisdom with a gentle reminder that he made his fair share of mistakes himself. While he has trouble expressing himself to his colleagues and friends, the audience knows he needs the people he’s lucky to have around him.

Harrison Ford is a national treasure, and it’s nothing short of amazing that he’s doing television, and a comedy at that. Ford’s not in close pursuit of enemies of the state in a car chase, or swinging through the jungle to secure Mayan gold, he’s in a light-hearted slice of comedy and appears to be having a great time doing it. ​​​Even with his larger-than-life stature, Ford blends into the ensemble cast without taking over a scene, and it’s a pleasure to watch him do comedy.

​​​​​​​

1 Gaby

Portrayed by Jessica Williams

Image via Apple

Perky, confident, and a highlight of Shrinking, Gaby (Jessica Williams) is a support system for everyone around her, and she’s remarkably funny while doing so. She’s emotionally bilingual, able to communicate, and more importantly, connect, with everyone from Alice to Paul; and that’s a fairly wide spectrum of personality types. The jury’s out on whether her romance with Jimmy can ever be more than a momentary diversion, but if not, Gaby deserves as much happiness as she gives.

There are so many strong characters in Shrinking with layered flaws that make them unique, but every scene with Gaby is elevated by her presence. Williams has chemistry with every single person in the cast, and with her comedic abilities, she becomes the MVP of the show by both delivering her own lines flawlessly, but also setting up opportunities for her scene partners to shine. Lawrence tends to bring back cast members from previous shows he’s run, so hopefully, when Shrinking ends, Williams could get a nod for a leading role in the future.

