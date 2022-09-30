During a press tour to promote her new Netflix series Entergalactic, Jessica Williams spoke to Collider about the animated show and some of her other projects, including one upcoming title that our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub was excited to learn more about. Shrinking. The Apple TV+ comedy series stars Williams, Jason Segel, and Harrison Ford in a story about a burnt-out therapist who decides to speak his mind to all his patients.

During the interview, Williams revealed how it felt working side by side with a cinema legend, who’s starred in some of the world’s most famous blockbusters. The actor also commented that, for someone who’s embodied so many iconic characters, Ford plays it cool and has the “100%” I-don’t-give-an-eff attitude you'd expect, while at the same time deeply caring about nailing a scene. She said:

"I just finished this Apple show [‘Shrinking’] with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, and I'm just so excited about it. It'll come out in a few months. I mean, that guy, the first few weeks of filming, I had to get used to his face because sometimes we would do takes, and I'd be like, 'Holy shit, that's Han Solo. I'm Greedo right now.' I'm like, 'Holy shit.' And sometimes… 'Am I Greedo?' Sometimes it's like, 'Is this Indiana Jones?' And it's like... wow. He's doing the face, but then also he really cares about the work, and he's really…he's just good. And sometimes he'll just have these really incredible magic takes, and he's just amazing to watch. He's the guy, and he has a great sense of humor, and he rides his bike around and is just lovely and sweet, and he just really cares about doing a good job, and he's kind. So I really like that. I like that man. I like that man a lot."

Some years ago, Ford revived two of his most iconic characters in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Han Solo) and Blade Runner 2049 (Deckard Shaw). Since the third time is the charm, next year the hugely popular actor is putting his archeologist hat back on and cracking his whip to star in the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which is yet to get an official title. Shrinking is also a landmark in Ford’s career, as it marks the first time he integrates the main cast of a TV series.

Williams rose to prominence after writing episodes for HBO comedy 2 Dope Queens, and she gained international fame after entering the Harry Potter universe and playing scene-stealer Professor Lally Hicks in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Secrets of Dumbledore. She was also in the critically acclaimed HBO Max series Love Life.

Apple TV+ is yet to reveal the release window for Shrinking, but, as Williams suggests, it’s coming out “in a few months.” You can check out a trailer for Williams’ next series Entergalactic below: