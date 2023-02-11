For some viewers, Shrinking inaccurately portrays psychology. But the Apple TV+ series doesn’t have to capture what it’s like to go to therapy to mean something. The Jason Segel-led series comes to us from the same people behind Ted Lasso — Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein are the creators and executive producers behind Shrinking, so if the pacing feels familiar, that's why. The 2023 release might not hit all the same notes as the beloved Jason Sudeikis series, but Shrinking mimics the magic ofTed Lasso. It captures real life and all the muck that comes with it and presents it in a digestible format that's designed for enjoyment and reflection rather than a case study on what it means to be a therapist or go to therapy.

Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who thinks a more hands-on approach to his practice will allow him to better assist his patients. "I think I can help people if I get my hands a little dirtier,” Jimmy says in the premiere. “We know what they should do. Don’t you ever wanna shake them?” Of course, this is a totally unheard-of and unethical approach to therapy. But this is also a work of fiction.

TV Doesn't Always Have to Be 100% Realistic

Image via Apple TV+

Picture, for a moment, the act of going to therapy. You're likely picturing two individuals sitting across from each other with one of them asking: “And how does that make you feel?” This might be one approach to mental health, but there are so many methods and approaches to therapy today that the image is kind of outdated, not to mention stereotypical. Jimmy’s non-traditional approach to therapy is fictional, of course, but that hasn't stopped it from going under fire and being dubbed controversial. Sure, it’s not what you’d get if you stepped into a licensed therapist’s office, but most people would benefit from hearing honest advice like the kind Jimmy is doling out.

Therapy and therapists are becoming more common in pop culture. Steve Carell played a therapist who gets kidnapped and forced to work with a serial killer in Hulu’s The Patient, another show that portrays a completely irrational approach to mental health. But as Jimmy does in Shrinking, Dr. Strauss (Carell) takes an unconventional approach. Other modern unconventional portrayals of therapy include Robin’s (Cobie Smulders) therapist (Kal Penn) in How I Met Your Mother and Nicole Kidman’s Celeste seeing her therapist (Robi Weigert), who tells her to leave her husband in Big Little Lies.

'Shrinking' Isn't Actually About Therapy

Image via Apple TV+

First and foremost, Shrinking wasn’t created as a commentary on therapy or therapists. The show is about a man grieving the loss of his wife and the other losses that came with it. From his relationship with his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) to his previously tight bond with longtime best friend Brian (Michael Urie) and the dedication he felt to his job, Jimmy lost more than a wife when Tia (Lilian Bowden) died. Shrinking doesn’t focus on Jimmy’s career as a therapist. Instead, it’s about a man picking up the pieces after a tragedy and trying to find himself again.

Moreover, Shrinking never claims to be a show about therapy. It never promised to portray what it’s like to be a therapist or go to therapy. Instead, Jimmy's career is the backdrop to a bigger story. To demonstrate this, consider Jimmy inviting his patient Sean (Luke Tennie) to live with him. This notion is unheard of in reality because it’s completely unethical. But this is a work of fiction, so Jimmy’s actions get a pass.

This week’s episode of Shrinking, “Potatoes” — which, for what it’s worth, would be more accurately titled if they called it “Jimmy Eating Foods Inappropriately” — pushes that suspension of disbelief even further. When Jimmy goes home with one of his OCD patients, Wally (Kimberly Condict), she attempts to kiss him. Sure, this has probably happened in a therapy office or two, but the moment was intended for comic relief purposes rather than a commentary on therapy.

The Good and Bad Parts of Everyday Life

Image via Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ series is meant to imitate life and all the good and bad parts that come with it through a fictional but relatable lens. Jimmy finding out his daughter slept with their son’s neighbor? Relatable. Alice relying on people like Liz (Christa Miller) and Paul (Harrison Ford) when her dad retreats inward after Tia’s death? Sad, but a reality for some. Shrinking captures these big, complex things that happen to real people and loops them into a story that’s eloquently condensed into a 30-minute runtime.

Jimmy could have any kind of career under the sun and Shrinking would still be about a man grieving. Rather than putting an emphasis on making Jimmy’s career as a therapist factually accurate, the character’s job becomes a storytelling tool that allows for Shrinking to lean into the comedy and drive the narrative forward in a meaningful way.

'Shrinking' — And All TV Shows, Really — Is Meant to Be an Escape

Image via Apple TV+

Perhaps most importantly, viewers should remember, like Ted Lasso and the various other works of fiction in pop culture, Shrinking is meant to be a cathartic escape for the viewer. In reality, finding a therapist to help you achieve your mental health goals doesn’t happen as quickly as it does between Sean and Jimmy in Shrinking. But you have more time to establish a relationship with a therapist than a character in a 10-episode series on Apple TV+.

Calling Shrinking dangerous is a profoundly misguided interpretation of what the series was created to be. Those who take issue with Shrinking’s portrayal of mental health might be more interested in a documentary about therapy, therapists, and the like. Part of what makes Shrinking so worth the watch is the mirror it holds up to the viewer. Perhaps instead of criticizing the show’s portrayal of therapy, what people dislike most about Shrinking is what it reflects about them.

Finally, for what it's worth, if you’re turning to a show like Shrinking for legitimate mental health advice, remember it isn’t rooted in ethics, standard mental health practices, or even standard doctor-patient boundaries. Generally speaking, never expect to walk into a therapist's office and receive the kind of care you’ve seen portrayed on television. Instead, take Shrinking for what it’s worth at face value — a work of fiction meant to provide joy and escape from the world.