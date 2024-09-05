The hit Apple TV+ comedy drama Shrinking is gearing up to start its second season on October 16, with new stories and characters ready to rock the show. One such new character is going to be played by Brett Goldstein, who spent all of Season 1 behind the camera as a co-creator and writer of three episodes. Determined not to waste his acting talents, Goldstein will be stepping in front of the camera in Season 2, although fine details about his role have been kept tightly under wraps.

However, a teasing glimpse into Goldstein's character has been divulged in an interview with both him and co-creator Bill Lawrence with Entertainment Weekly, with Lawrence first suggesting that this is something unlike anything fans may have seen Goldstein do before. Lawrence said, "I can tell you that it's not a cameo and that people will be really surprised by it. It's not something that people will necessarily expect or even recognize him in right away," with his sentiment backed up by Goldstein himself, who is known fondly for his most recent role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso. Goldstein added, "It is incredibly different. There is almost no crossover except the eyebrows. He might look vaguely similar, but these are very, very, very different characters."

Although Kent might have been a role Goldstein felt a magnetism toward, it was his co-stars that helped him realize just how much he suited this upcoming character in Shrinking Season 2. Goldstein said:

"With Roy Kent, I had the strong feeling I should be playing it, and with this one, Jason had the strong feeling I should be playing it. He was like, ‘Why isn't Brett doing this? Brett's perfect for this.’ And we were like, ‘Oh.’ And I thought, ‘If Jason Segel says to do something, you should do it.’"

Could 'Shrinking' Get More Than Three Seasons?

Image via Apple TV+

It has been known for some time that Lawrence always envisioned Shrinking to receive three seasons, but, in a volatile climate in which the bar shows much reach to stay alive seems to climb higher and higher, a future is rarely certain. Recently, Lawrence sat down with Steve Weintraub for an exclusive conversation with Collider and discussed his thoughts on a future beyond the planned three outings. He said:

"I pitched to Apple a beginning, middle, and end of the story we're telling, and the cool thing is you get to do beginnings, middles, and ends now in streaming. So, this story that we're telling right now, because we know how it ends, will definitely end in three seasons . It could go beyond three seasons. If my partners are open to it and want to, I would do it in a second because I truly love the experience. It’s a career highlight getting to work with my wife, [ Christa Miller ], Harrison [Ford] , Jason [Segel], Jess [Williams] , and everybody. I haven't figured it out yet, but if Apple said, after the third season story ends, 'How does this story keep going?' They're such great partners, it would be a gift to get to figure that out."

We'll have to tune in on October 16 when Shrinking returns for Season 2 to learn more about Goldstein's exciting new character. You can catch all episodes of Season 1 right now on Apple TV+.

