The Big Picture Brett Goldstein, co-creator of Shrinking, is stepping in front of the cameras for the show's second season.

Goldstein's role in the series is being kept top secret for now, adding to the anticipation for his on-screen debut.

Known for his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, Goldstein's portrayal has earned him critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards.

He's here, he's there, he's every-f*cking-where, including on his own show, now! That's right, Brett Goldstein, the co-creator of Shrinking, the Apple TV+ dramedy, is stepping in front of the cameras at last for the series' second season. According to Deadline, there have been numerous attempts to get Goldstein to appear on the show, but the timing has finally worked out and the Emmy Award-winning star and writer of Ted Lasso will be making his bow alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, although curiously, Goldstein's role is being kept top secret for the time being — perhaps he's playing an English footballer with a short fuse who needs therapy?

For the uninitiated, Shrinking throws us into the turbulent waters of Jimmy's life, as portrayed by Segel. Jimmy, a therapist grappling with his own grief, decides to chuck the rulebook and start telling his clients what he truly thinks of their situations. The result? A whirlwind of life-altering decisions, not just for his clients, but for Jimmy himself. The cast is a stacked one, featuring Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, and a slew of other talents that bring the quirky, heartfelt series to life.

Where Do We Know Brett Goldstein From?

Probably Ted Lasso. In the beloved comedy-drama, Goldstein plays Roy Kent, a seasoned, gruff, and often foul-mouthed midfielder for the fictional Premier League team AFC Richmond. Despite his tough exterior, Roy is a deeply complex character with a strong sense of loyalty and a surprisingly soft heart, especially when it comes to his niece, Phoebe, and his evolving relationship with Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple.

Roy's journey throughout the series is one of personal growth, grappling with the end of his professional soccer career, and finding his place both on and off the field. Goldstein's portrayal of Roy Kent has earned him critical acclaim, including multiple Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, solidifying Roy Kent as one of the most memorable and beloved characters in the series.

Fresh off his time on Ted Lasso, Goldstein took to the stage with his stand-up tour, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life, with stops in Los Angeles on the horizon. The actor is also set to lend his voice to The Garfield Movie, hitting theaters this May.

Shrinking is currently available to stream on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the upcoming second season.

Shrinking 8 10 Release Date January 27, 2023 Creator Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel Cast Harrison Ford , Jason Segel , Jessica Williams , Luke Tennie Main Genre Comedy

