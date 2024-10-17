After decades of memorable movie roles on the big screen, from Indiana Jones to Star Wars and an Oscar-nominated turn in The Witness, the legendary Harrison Ford has become quite the presence on the small screen. Last year saw him enter the world of the Dutton family with the prequel series 1923, but it also marked the introduction of his grumpy therapist Dr. Paul Rhoades in Apple TV+'s acclaimed comedy-drama Shrinking. Bill Lawrence's sitcom has been hailed for its emotional storytelling about Jason Segel's Jimmy Laird processing his grief and breaching ethical boundaries to sometimes disastrous results, but it's also become a favorite for presenting one of Ford's most fun roles yet. He's also made a huge impact behind the scenes in the eyes of his co-stars who have plenty of positive experiences working with him.

Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with several members of the cast at New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio to talk about the recent premiere of Season 2 and the future of the show, among other things. During the interview, he asked everyone about their reactions to performing alongside Ford for the first time. Their experiences ranged from fun to awestruck and nervous, and deeply moved by how he was able to add extra emotional depth to scenes naturally. Michael Urie, who plays Jimmy's best friend, Brian, recalled a moment that he found deeply informative in which Ford asked him to improvise a little on the spot to create a moment for Paul that conveyed his fragile emotional state directly to the camera:

"I had a scene with him once where I had the first line and we were about to shoot and he said, 'Hey, just do me a favor and give me a beat before you say that first line,' and I was like, 'I'll do whatever you say.' I didn't know what he wanted until later when I saw it. What it was, he built in a moment that was only for the camera of him thinking about, who knows what. But it was this moment where we sort of see his loneliness and his sadness, and he just wanted to make sure it was in the clear. He has that relationship with the camera that is so personal, and so it's really tight, and I've learned so much from him just about the relationship with the camera. It was pretty special."

Harrison Ford Inspired Confidence in His 'Shrinking' Co-Stars

For several of the cast members, one of the biggest problems with working with Ford initially was, well, that he was Harrison Ford. His resume in Hollywood is on another level with no shortage of iconic roles that everyone knows to some degree. That definitely affected Ted McGinley when the time came to have some one-on-one screen time with Ford, but he said the nervousness faded once he had some reassurance from the star and started to just have fun:

"I had my first scene with Harrison, just one on one, and I was a wreck because they've done it so well, seamlessly, all of them, but for me, it's Harrison Ford and Raiders of the Lost Ark. I mean, I just can't drop that. So, I was so worried about going into the scene and trying to be Derek. So, we went through a rehearsal and I was a nervous wreck. I got through the scene, and I felt so good. Afterward, he came by and said, 'This is gonna be good.' Then we did the scene, but beforehand, he didn't say a word to me, going, 'Let's go!' And I thought, 'Oh, God. Please God, let me get through this.' Got through it, and he came by and said, 'It's gonna be okay.' And then it was so much fun. Literally, two years ago, I spent my entire life wondering, 'What would it be like to be in a scene with Harrison Ford?' And I made it. I put that one here, and it'll never go away. I said, 'I'm keeping that one forever,' because in some way, I made it somewhere, and that was pretty cool."

Christa Miller further spoke to Ford's ability to change the dynamic on set and steer the cast toward having fun rather than being nervous. "I think, also, Harrison dispels any… You forget that he's Harrison Ford right away," she added. "He's with this cast, joking around, busting chops, saying, 'This is so fun! Can't wait to shoot this piece of shit.'" For her, the moment that broke the ice came during a perilous golf cart ride with the Raiders of the Lost Ark star while Lawrence was busy working on the set of his Vince Vaughn-led series Bad Monkey. It was an early showcase of the kind of energy Ford was bringing to the set, as she explained:

"Harrison's my neighbor so I kind of know him a little bit, but my first scene with him, I was nervous, and Bill [Lawrence] wasn't there. He was on set for Bad Monkey on the first season, and I was like, 'Bill's not here. I don't know what's going on.' We just started the show, you don't know what's going on. And Harrison drove his golf cart — we were on location on Warner Bros. — and he's taken the governor off, so you can drive it, like, 400 miles an hour. He drove me 400 miles an hour, his assistant’s falling off the back, and by the time we got there, I was like, 'Alright, then it's gonna be fun. I'm gonna be fine.' I got rid of my nervousness."

Lukita Maxwell, who plays Jimmy's daughter Alice, described a similar feeling to Miller at first with "extreme panic to the point of extreme dissociation," until experiencing Ford's generosity. "But before we even started shooting the scene, he came over to my seat and asked if I wanted to run lines, and that was the first, 'Okay. Yeah. Yeah, let's do it," she added. However, series co-creator Brett Goldstein said the long shadow of his colleague never really faded for him. Season 2 gave the Ted Lasso breakout star the chance to finally experience what it's like to act opposite Ford with his new mystery role, saying "I would just say, contrary to what Christa said, I don't forget for a second that is Harrison Ford. Every single second that I'm talking to him, I'm still, two to three years later, going, 'F---ing hell, I'm talking to Harrison Ford!' [Laughs]" Though, for Luke Tennie, whose Shrinking role may be his biggest yet, the feeling extended to the entire cast. "I feel that way about all of y'all, just to be honest."

Tennie remembers Ford best not for what they did together on-screen but for how their conversations went when the cameras were off. He was the picture of positivity when discussing Shrinking with his fellow cast members, and that attitude rubbed off on Tennie and on the show. "One of my favorite memories with Harrison was I just remember seeing him in the morning; we didn't have a scene, but he was finishing up when I got to work. I was like, 'Hey, man, how you doing?' [Imitates Ford’s] 'Doing really good. Good.' And then I was like, 'You like it?' [Imitates Ford] 'Best job I've ever had.' And I feel the same way." The air that Ford helped create fostered more love for the work the crew did together in making the show. "So, that was just a cool moment. I was glad to hear that from him."

One of the funniest interactions with Ford was saved for one of his most frequent scene partners, Segel, whose character often butts heads with and shares serious conversations with Ford's Paul while pursuing his unconventional method of telling patients exactly what he thinks. "Harrison's assistant's name is also Jason, and so sometimes during Season 1, I would text Harrison, like, 'Hey man, it was a really great scene today, and I'm really honored to be working with you,'" he added. "Then there'd be a long pause, and then I'd get a text back that says, like, 'Thank you. You too. Also, my dry cleaning is gonna be ready at 8:30 p.m. If you could drop it off in the trailer…' [Laughs] And I realized that I was in his phone as 'Jason – Shrinking.' And that's how it went for about six months."

That hilarious mix-up aside, Segel concurs that Ford's strength is being able to disarm anyone who's starstruck and turn them into an ideal scene partner. "He dispels any sense of awe really quickly, and that's probably a tool. I don't think he's interested in it. He doesn't want your awe, he wants your collaboration. It's the best feeling. He makes you feel like a contemporary. What a feeling."

Ford Brought Warmth Aplenty to 'Shrinking' Across Both Seasons

Aside from Segel, Ford also spends a lot of time on-screen with Jessica Williams in one of the show's most tender relationships. Williams's Gaby and Ford's Paul are polar opposites both in the universe of Shrinking and in real life, yet Gaby's jovial personality is able to break through Paul's tough exterior and bring out the best in him. It all culminates when Paul personally interrupts Gaby's interview to advocate for her in a professorship role. Williams said that what viewers see between the pair in the show is also reflected in her relationship with Ford on-set, again attesting to how easy it is to work with the star. She also credits part of it to the writers' ability to make their relationship feel so impactful when translated on the small screen.

"It’s fun. I don't know if he's ever done any scenes with any millennial Black ladies before in his whole career, so it's really fun to just be able to do that. The writers are great. They have me say a lot of crazy shit to him, like talk to him about safe dick and he has to say it back. So, it's really delightful, and it's really nice that Paul and Gaby's relationship is so sweet and tender. The way Gaby feels about Paul is very similar to the way I feel about Harrison, so it's really nice to have the veil of Gaby and Paul to be able to interact with him. It actually makes playing that relationship super easy to me. It's one of the easiest parts of the show for me is doing stuff with him because the writers write it so well."

Shrinking Season 2 is now airing new episodes every Wednesday. The first two episodes are available to watch now. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from NYCC as the event continues.

