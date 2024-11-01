This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Where she leads, we will follow. Kelly Bishop, best known for playing the iconic matriarch of the Gilmore family in the evergreen Gilmore Girls, has landed a new role in one of the biggest television series going. Bishop will be joining Harrison Ford in the second season of Apple's A-list dramedy Shrinking, playing Susan, the ex-wife of Ford's Paul. "This was the first time I had the pleasure of working with Harrison Ford," said Bishop. "I found him professional, amiable, and a delight to work with."

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news as well as accompanied it with first look images of Bishop's character. When Paul's daughter, Meg (Lily Rabe), arrives in town for a professional presentation, Susan also pays a visit—reuniting with Paul and revisiting some of their unresolved issues. Until now, we've only heard Paul mention his ex-wife, and his remarks have typically been less than flattering.

“We always knew we were going to bring Paul’s ex-wife in because the second season was a lot about dealing with your past," said series creator Bill Lawrence to Entertainment Weekly. "And you can’t really move forward until you deal with your past."

"This season is about forgiveness. Her arrival is a huge component because it’s tied into Paul’s family, and getting to hear, through Kelly, why he’s estranged from his daughter and what he feels guilty about was a great thing for his character."

Why Was Kelly Bishop Cast in 'Shrinking'?

Close

Although Bishop has become beloved to generations for her role as the uptight but withering Emily Gilmore in the adored Gilmore Girls, the team behind Shrinking were drawn to her stage work most of all, as well as the fact she was a peer of Ford's from back in the day.

“We thought Kelly Bishop would be great, partially because we wanted someone to be Harrison Ford’s contemporary," Lawrence explains of her casting. "Secondly, we’re Broadway nerds and the fact that she was an original Chorus Line cast member made everybody so excited. So it wasn’t just Gilmore Girls, it’s also partially because of the Broadway love of the staff of Shrinking."

You can check out Kelly Bishop's first appearance in Shrinking in the fifth episode of Season 2 — which is entitled "Honesty Era" — on Apple TV+ when it drops on November 6. The entire first season is also available on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Watch on AppleTV+