[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Shrinking.]

For two seasons now, the Apple TV+ series Shrinking has been following the journey of Jimmy (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist in the process of figuring out life after the death of his wife, and what that means for his clients, his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) and himself. While Jimmy’s not quite relationship with Gaby (Jessica Williams) blew up in both their faces, their friend group survived, and a new Derrick (Damon Wayans Jr.) came into their lives. And even though Paul (Harrison Ford) is experiencing worsening symptoms of his illness and Louis (Brett Goldstein) has stirred up emotional pain for Jimmy and Alice, this friend group was there to support and love each other, every step of the way.

It's never easy to be the new guy joining a TV series with a cast that’s already so on point with their chemistry and comedy. But Wayans Jr. stepped in as Derrick#2 so effortlessly as a friend of Derek (Ted McGinley), instantly making sense as a love interest for Gaby. During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Wayans Jr. talked about joining a show he was already such a fan of, knowing what it’s like to be a #2 in life, getting to have fun and play with the comedy, the experience of sharing scenes with Ford, figuring out the dynamic with Gaby, what he learned about comedy from being a Wayans, and whether he’d want to return for Season 3.

Collider: It can be a lot to join a show as a new character to play with the dynamic of a show.

DAMON WAYANS JR: I fully understand because the show is just so remarkable. You’re sitting there watching excellence. It’s like when Ed Sheeran came on Game of Thrones and you’re like, “How did that happen?!.” So, I fully understand.

When this came your way, how surprised were you that a character with a number two in his name was a possibility, at this point in your career, when that’s something that actors typically do very early on?

WAYANS JR: I’m okay with it. I’ve been a number two for my whole life, as Damon Jr. or Damon #2, so Derrick #2 wasn’t too much of a change. That’s just funny, with Derek 1 and Derrick 2 working together. It was just so much fun. They take the smallest things and make them funny on this show.

Damon Wayans Jr. Enjoyed Getting To Play With the Comedy in 'Shrinking'