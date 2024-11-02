Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Shrinking' Season 2.Shrinking's premise of showing messy and realistic characters trying to heal requires many lovable personalities to carry the story, and the series delivers a wide range of amusing characters, from the prickly but caring Paul (Harrison Ford) to the overly involved Liz (Christa Miller). However, one of the best hasn't gotten much screen time. While Jimmy (Jason Segel) deals with the fallout of his loss, his friends and family help him, as does Liz, who has been caring for his daughter. Even Jimmy's patients play a major role as he tries to get back on track with unconventional therapy methods. But Derek (Ted McGinley) spent most of Season 1 in the background, only showing up occasionally to calm Liz with his laid-back nature and deliver a joke or two, but rarely participating in the plot.

As Liz's now retired husband, he is always nearby, but unlike his wife, he doesn't insert himself into what is going on. Instead, Derek observes while remaining somewhat removed. Yet, even with a limited role, the laid-back character made an impression in Season 1 and proved that he should be much more involved. Season 2 does just that, giving Derek more time by making him a part of the other character's lives. Derek finally gets a more substantial story as he tries to set Gaby (Jessica Williams) up with his friend (Damon Wayans Jr.), who is, coincidentally, also named Derrick. By getting involved in Gaby's personal life, Derek actively participates in the story, and it's about time.

Derek's New 'Shrinking' Plot Makes Him Part of the Group

While Liz became part of the group by befriending Gaby and starting a business with Sean (Luke Tennie), Derek hasn't fully ingrained himself with everyone. However, his clear friendship with Gaby ties him more closely to everyone. Derek and Gaby met in Season 1, and as Liz and Gaby became close, Derek got to know her as well, even developing nicknames for each other. Yet they have never shared a storyline. Because of his proximity to Liz, Derek hears a lot about what is going on, and Gaby's love life has been messy. So Derek decides to help out by inviting the other Derrick over, thinking he and Gaby will hit it off. And he's right. Gaby and Derrick have chemistry, though she doesn't feel ready to date. Surprisingly, Derek doesn't stop there. He insists Gaby deserves to be happy, showing up at her house to convince her when she refuses his first attempt.

Derek's sneaky setup solidifies his friendship with Gaby. Not only does she listen to him and put herself out there by going on a date with Derrick, but his kind words show that he knows her better than expected. He notices her need to take care of others and wants her to have someone to do the same for her. But he may not realize that by doing this, he is looking out for his friend himself. It's a touching moment for the character when he reveals why he chose to meddle, showing him to be thoughtful and kind in his attempt to help a friend. His friendship with Gaby gets him one step closer to being a member of the group independently of his connection to Liz.

'Shrinking' Season 2 Shows a New Side of Derek

Close

Until now, Derek has been the laid-back, uninvolved balance to Liz's over-eager participation in the group. He watches from the window and gives their foster dogs unusual names. While Liz is high-strung, Derek is relaxed, which is part of the humor. But his quiet determination as he tries to help Gaby is refreshing. It's new territory for Derek to see a situation and decide to intervene, yet he does it so casually that it doesn't seem out of character. This side of Derek proves how compatible he and Liz are. While Derek is willing to follow her lead in most situations, he is not above manipulating a situation if he thinks it necessary.

With only a minute here and there, Derek became a stand-out character, but his larger role only makes him better. His loyalty and care for his friends show us more about who Derek is, as does his meddling. Derek is a highlight in an already great series, and the audience learning more about him only solidifies that fact. Giving Derek something to do is Shrinking Season 2's best choice yet, because it only becomes more obvious that everyone needs a Derek.

Shrinking is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

