Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Shrinking' Season 2, Episode 11.Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking is coming to a close, airing its finale next week on Christmas Day. This season's storylines have centered on themes of redemption and forgiveness, especially for Jimmy (Jason Segel) and Alice (Lukita Maxwell). While the storyline involving Louis (Brett Goldstein) has been incredibly powerful, it seems like Jimmy is on his way to finally forgiving Louis, and himself, for the actions surrounding Tia's (Lilan Bowden) tragic death. However, it was Paul's (Harrison Ford) storyline in Season 2, Episode 11, "The Drugs Don't Work," that foreshadowed a major development for Season 3.

Paul Gets Some Tough News in Season 2, Episode 11 of ‘Shrinking’

From the very beginning of the series, audiences have known that Paul had recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He's discussed his diagnosis with his daughter, Meg (Lily Rabe), and, eventually, with his ex-wife, Susan (please come back for Season 3, Kelly Bishop!) but also has been more open with his coworkers, especially with Gaby (Jessica Williams). In Season 2, Episode 11, Paul's tremors are getting worse and the medication he was taking isn't lasting as long. He goes to see Dr. Sykes (Amy Rosoff), who voices her concern about the drugs becoming less effective and delivers the shattering news that the medicine may stop working completely in six months to a year.

Gaby, who's there for moral support, speaks for everyone when she says, "That f*cking sucks." Paul does his best to take the news in stride, but it's clear from Ford's performance throughout the rest of the episode that this new reality terrifies him. Still, even after learning his fate, Paul steps in to help Jimmy, who is clearly spiraling. In an intense scene, Paul says that he's scared Jimmy will fall back into the way he was when Tia died. It's an incredible moment between the two characters, who more often than not are exchanging witty banter and cracking jokes. With tears in his eyes and a lump in his throat, it's clear that Paul's fears about everything are finally catching up with him.

Paul’s Battle With Parkinson’s Disease Sets up a Major Storyline in Season 3 of ‘Shrinking'

While Season 2 has been about forgiveness, this new development in Paul's health suggests that Season 3 may be about acceptance, identity, and leaning on loved ones for support. It’s been delightful to see the usually grumpy Paul really embrace the other characters in the show, particularly Alice and Gaby. He certainly doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who would like to admit he needs help, but it's clear that, eventually, he’ll have to accept that reality.

It will be bittersweet to see the other characters taking care of Paul in whatever way he needs, helping him navigate the changes in his life. So far, the writers of Shrinking have handled the storyline very well, making it authentic and relatable. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, co-creator Brett Goldstein talks about how Paul was inspired by his own father, who was also diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, so it makes sense that the storyline is handled with such sensitivity and care. Both Goldstein and co-creator Bill Lawrence seem to lean into the comedy of even the darkest moments, so it'll be interesting to see how Paul's worsening health will be explored in Season 3.

Although Harrison Ford is easily known as one of the best actors of all time, his role as Paul has truly shown his acting range. It'll be great to see more stories centered on Paul in Season 3, which will no doubt soften the curmudgeon therapist even more, while still infusing his trademark snarky humor and sage wisdom. While there's no official air date for next season, given what we know so far, and Ford's commitment to his role, it'll be well worth the wait.

New episodes of Shrinking are available to stream Wednesdays on Apple TV+ in the U.S. The Season 2 finale airs on December 25.