Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Shrinking' Season 2 Episode 3.Even though Shrinking is a comedy, the series has always truly been about loss and grief. In Season 1, Jimmy (Jason Segel) is trying to cope with the aftermath of his wife's death. Although he doesn't always make the healthiest choices (especially as a therapist), he tries to put his life back together for the sake of his teenage daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell). When it comes to the two of them, despite her age, Alice has been the more mature; she's grounded, and even though she's in a great deal of pain after losing her mom, Alice has a good head on her shoulders. That is until Season 2, when Alice finds herself suddenly unable to cope. This week's episode portrays Alice in a downward spiral that could be tough to recover from.

'Shrinking' Season 2 Episode 3 Sees Alice Taking a Bold Step

Alice's mom, Tia (Lilan Bowden), was killed by a drunk driver named Louis (Brett Goldstein, of Ted Lasso fame). He shows up at Jimmy's office to try to talk to him, but Jimmy screams at him to leave. After Jimmy tells Alice what happened, Alice finds where Louis lives and, at the end of Episode 2, sits outside his home, watching him. She also tries to express her anger towards him in a letter but still seems to be overcome by her strong emotions. In Episode 3, Alice takes the bold (and possibly misguided) step of approaching Louis at the coffee shop where he works. Paul (Harrison Ford) had already warned Alice about confronting Louis, wisely reminding her that this conversation would never go the way she would want it to. After Alice tells Louis who she is, he calmly and respectfully tries to apologize for the pain he has caused. But Alice explodes in anger and storms off, accidentally leaving her wallet behind. Louis popping up again to return the wallet could create even more upheaval in Alice's future. Because her grief is still so fresh, it doesn't seem like Alice was actually ready to take the step of talking with Louis.

Related Will 'Shrinking' Go Beyond Season 3? [Exclusive] The Jason Segel and Harrison Ford dramedy is currently expected to run three seasons on Apple TV+.

Alice Will Likely Face Some Major Consequences for Her Actions in 'Shrinking'

Close

After the explosive encounter with Louis, Alice returns home. She is so overwhelmed by the pain she's in that she lets herself be comforted by Connor (Gavin Lewis), who she's always been a bit weirded out by. She initiates a kiss, which is a problem for two reasons. First, Connor has been hopelessly pining after Alice, and there's no way that she is actually into him; she is merely using him as a way to escape her sadness and anger and as a means of connection. Second, Connor just so happens to be dating Alice's best friend, Summer (Rachel Stubington). Summer is clearly happy with Connor, and Alice just threw a massive wrench into their relationship. Summer has been such a supportive friend to Alice, but there's no way Alice's actions won't have serious fallout within their friendship.

Even though Alice is still grieving her mother's death (and also dealing with all of the normal pressures that go along with being a teenager), her reckless behavior in Episode 3 means that there will be consequences for her. Alice has been so worried about Jimmy that she often takes a more parental role, but hopefully, he'll be able to step up and become someone Alice can lean on (especially as she deals with whatever happens next in her life). There's also Paul, who has been acting as an unofficial therapist for Alice. She hasn't really been following his advice so far, but perhaps he can provide her with more concrete guidance on how to handle her grief, her anger at Louis, and the way that she has now acted out with Connor.

Alice has made several pretty big mistakes because she didn't think things through (which is basically the hallmark of being a teenager). She'll need to process more of her grief if she wants to move forward in her life. The spiral she's in is taking her to a dark place where she is shifting away from her values and from what makes her such a kind, good person. But grief can make us do strange things, and Shrinking accurately depicts how the loss of a loved one can lead anyone to display some questionable behaviors. Here's hoping Alice can emerge from this a more evolved, healthier, and healed person.

Shrinking is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

8 10 Shrinking Release Date January 26, 2023 Cast Jason Segel , Luke Tennie , Michael Urie , Lukita Maxwell , Harrison Ford , Jessica Williams , Christa Miller , Ted McGinley , Heidi Gardner , Devin Kawaoka , Lilan Bowden , Kimberly Condict , Lily Rabe , Tilky Jones , Rachel Stubington , Wendie Malick , Sawyer Jones , Mike C. Nelson , Matt Knudsen , Kenajuan Bentley , Adam Foster Ballard Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+ Showrunner Bill Lawrence Expand

Watch on Apple TV+