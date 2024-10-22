Now that Shrinking is back for Season 2, Apple TV+ will continue to tease us every week until December 25 — when the final episode drops. This week, Collider has teamed up with the streamer to offer you an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 3, titled “Psychological Something-Ism.” One of the episode's segments centers on Jimmy's (Jason Segel) relationship with his coworkers and how well they know each other at this point. The episode drops this Wednesday, October 23.

In the sneak peek, Brian (Michael Urie) challenges Jimmy to admit he doesn't know anything about his life, even though they consider each other friends. This prompts a pop quiz between the two of them that escalates in humor when Brian realizes that he also doesn't know as much about Jimmy's life as he thought he did. They make each other admit they don't know basic information from each other's family members and zodiac signs, and it all goes downhill when Jimmy comes up with a touché moment to mess with Brian's mind.

There's a lot for Season 2 of Shrinking to unpack. The biggest element will be exploring if Jimmy's blatantly honest approach to his patients is indeed the best technique to use in therapy. Season 1 had indicated that it pretty much was until the season finale revealed that patients like Grace (Heidi Gardner) weren't being completely honest about how Jimmy's methods had been influencing their actions.

'Shrinking' Has Already Booked Its Next Session

Whatever happens in the course of Season 2, we already know that there are some threads that will extend far beyond the new batch of episodes. The series has already earned an early renewal for Season 3, and its co-creator Brett Goldstein revealed to Collider that they've already been hard at work writing it. The writer and actor also revealed that they will get back to set sooner rather than later and will probably start filming in January. So for now, it looks like fans of the Apple TV+ comedy/drama series may be able to expect a new season to come around this same time in 2025.

Shrinking is created by Goldstein, Segel, and Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Ted Lasso) and the series has already been nominated for several awards, including the Emmys, following its Season 1 debut. The cast features the legendary Harrison Ford (Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises), Jessica Williams (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Luke Tennie (CSI: Vegas), Christa Miller (Cougar Town), Ted McKinley (God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness) and Lukita Maxwell (AfrAId).

Apple TV+ drops the new episode of Shrinking this Thursday. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

