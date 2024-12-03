We still have a few more Shrinking sessions before the year ends, and now Apple TV+ has teamed up with Collider to reveal an exclusive sneak peek from Episode 9, titled "Full Grown Dude Face." The episode centers around Jimmy (Jason Segel) trying to stay out of his daughter's business while also giving advice to his peers. The new episode debuts this Wednesday, December 4, and Apple TV+ will roll out new episodes through Christmas.

In our sneak peek, Jimmy is having a blunt conversation with Alice (Lukita Maxwell), who is tired of having people feeling sorry for her. He calls back to Season 1, when he mentioned he had "dead-wife face." Now, however, Jimmy reveals to Alice that it was a coping mechanism that not only helped people around him feel a little more comfortable with his tragedy but also gave him a sense of control over how he felt and that he could joke about it. Like many moments in Shrinking, the advice rings true, and he seems to have gotten through to Alice.

Even though Season 2 of Shrinking is nearing its end, there's still a lot to be unpacked. Jimmy is still dealing with the fact that Alice and his best friend Brian were hanging out with Louis (Brett Goldstein) — the man whose reckless behavior in traffic caused Jimmy's wife's death. The new episode will also be a return-to-form of sorts for the comedy/drama series since last week we veered into slightly different territory with flashbacks revealing more of Jimmy's life when his wife was still living.

'Shrinking' Wants To Know What True Forgiveness Looks Like

In Episode 8, Shrinking showed that after going through several stages of anger, Jimmy had decided to forgive Louis for causing the accident that led to Tia's (Lilan Bowden) death. However, the condition he posed for forgiveness suggests that there's still a lot going on inside his brain. He asked Louis to disappear, and any psychiatrist would tell you that this isn't really the kind of thing you say when you truly forgive someone. So chances are that this arc is far from over.

The series itself is also far from over. Shrinking is already renewed for Season 3, meaning that it's possible that the current season will leave some threads to be resolved in 2025. As Collider revealed, the new episodes start filming soon, so from the looks of it, there won't be a huge gap to keep fans waiting. The main cast is all slated to return, including Harrison Ford (Star Wars and Indiana Jones sagas), Jessica Williams (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Luke Tennie (CSI: Vegas), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Christa Miller (Scrubs) and Ted McGinley (The Baxters).

Apple TV+ rolls out new episodes of Shrinking on Wednesdays. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

