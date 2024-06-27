We Just Got One Step Closer to ‘Shrinking’ Season 2
TV News
Follow
Followed
Follow with Notifications
Follow
Unfollow
Link copied to clipboard
Sign in to your Collider account
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Season 2 of Apple TV's comedy series Shrinking, starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, has officially wrapped filming, per a new Instagram post. Check it out below.
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Follow
Followed
Follow with Notifications
Follow
Unfollow