[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Shrinking.]

Summary Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series 'Shrinking' ends with a Thanksgiving episode where characters find forgiveness and strengthen new relationships.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence hints at a Season 3 focusing on moving forward, with scripts already prepared.

Lawrence discusses guest appearances, show direction, relationships, and plans beyond the initial three-season arc.

The Apple TV+ series Shrinking has wrapped its second season with a Thanksgiving episode that brought everyone together. Jimmy (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist in the process of figuring out life after the death of his wife, found forgiveness with Louis (Brett Goldstein), the man responsible. While Gaby (Jessica Williams) sparked a new relationship with Derrick (Damon Wayans Jr.), Liz (Christa Miller) and Derek (Ted McGinley) had a few things to figure out, and Paul (Harrison Ford) began experiencing worsening symptoms of his illness. But through it all, this friend group was there to support and love each other, every step of the way.

After screening the finale for Season 2, Collider got the opportunity to chat one-on-one with co-creator/showrunner Bill Lawrence, who talked about having a pick-up for Season 3, which will be about moving forward, how far along they are into working out the next season, what could be to come for the regular cast, and his hope that there will be some returning guest cast. He also discussed Jimmy and Gaby’s relationship, the How I Met Your Mother reunion, directing the Thanksgiving episode, getting through Paul’s emotional speech, where they took Louis’ story, the surprise of Summer, and having an interest in continuing beyond the conclusion of the originally planned three-season arc. And if all that is still not enough, Lawrence gave insight into the Scrubs reboot, his Steve Carell HBO comedy series, and that much talked about possible fourth season of Ted Lasso.

Season 3 of 'Shrinking' Is About Moving Forward After Grief and Forgiveness