Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley all share their first-scene stories with co-star Harrison Ford.

Segel and Goldstein also discuss the "true north" theme of Season 2, more character storylines, and hopes for Season 3 and beyond.

It's official: Shrinking is coming back for Season 3. The announcement was made only a day after the first two episodes of Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ at this year's New York Comic Con. Co-creators and stars Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein hit the Main Stage to share the good news, joined by fellow cast members Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

The series, which became a massive hit for the streamer when it debuted in 2023, follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who's managing his own grief of losing his wife. As a result of having to pick up the pieces of his personal life, Jimmy's professional training takes a backseat to sharing exactly what's on his mind with his patients. According to Goldstein, while speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at NYCC, the writers "always pick a word that is the true north for the season, and this season, it's forgiveness." He also teases some fuller storylines for even more characters.

While in our media studio, the cast and creatives chat about what fans can expect from not only Season 2 but how far they are into planning Season 3. While they couldn't dish on too much this early, we do know when filming will begin, and their hopes for continuing after the third season. Check out the full conversation in the video above or in the transcript below for all of this and what it's like to share scenes with the iconic Harrison Ford.

The Cast of 'Shrinking' Hit the Floor of New York Comic Con

COLLIDER: I love your show, and I'm so happy you are announcing today that you're getting a Season 3. With the reviews and how good the show is, were you nervous at all about a Season 3 or were you like, “This is gonna happen?”

BRETT GOLDSTEIN: We've been writing it for the last three months, so the fact that the announcement came, it was like, “Well, thank fuck we haven't been wasting all that time.”

Right behind you is New York Comic Con. One of the things about Comic Con, in general, is people collect a lot of things. So for each of you, is there anything that you collect or anything that, if you get to walk the floor, you would buy?

CHRISTA MILLER: My nephew is into K-pop and Korean comics, so I'm gonna have to look at that. I collect blue glass from France, and I have a whole blue glass collection.

I don't know if you're gonna find the blue glass, but you never know.

MILLER: You never know. There's an eBay. You never know.

LUKE TENNIE: For me, anything anime.

JASON SEGEL: I'm suspecting there's some Muppet stuff around here, which is sort of my wheelhouse. There's gotta be, right?

Do you own those old-school master replicas, like the Kermit and stuff like that?

SEGEL: No, I have three proper Muppets. I have Dracula and Angel from Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and then I have the Jason Segel Muppet from The Muppet Movie. Yeah, it’s pretty cool.

JESSICA WILLIAMS: I would do any PS5 controllers, Steam Deck skins, Stardew Valley stuff — any sort of cozy gaming stuff I would do.

TED MCGINLEY: Well, years ago somebody came up to me and had me sign a doll. It was a Jefferson D’Arcy doll — I had no idea there even was one. So, I've been looking for them ever since, and I'm gonna decorate my house with Jefferson D’Arcy dolls. So, that's what I'm looking for. It's always about me.

GOLDSTEIN: There's one thing that I once saw when I was little, and I don't know if it still exists, but a Knight Rider super stunt set. I would see if they had that.

That's A+.

LUKITA MAXWELL: I would want to get into all the blind boxes and take a bunch home. I just love blind boxes — the element of surprise.

MICHAEL URIE: Do they have vinyl here? That would be something that I would be able to do.

I actually don't know. Sometimes, they do, but it's not collectible vinyl or hard-to-get vinyl. It's probably like a Disney store selling Tron: Legacy.

TENNIE: I love that movie!

That soundtrack is A+. It's one of my favorite movie soundtracks of all time.

TENNIE: Unreal.

WILLIAMS: It's really good.

'Shrinking' Season 2 Will Focus on Forgiveness

Moving on to your show. There are a lot of people out there who are fans of the show, but what do you guys want to tease about Season 2 and the themes of Season 2?

SEGEL: We always pick a word that is the true north for the season, and this season it's forgiveness. So, each character and each member of the cast is dealing with something in their lives that they have to make amends for along the way. You’ll see really full storylines for each of the characters and character arcs of dealing with cleaning up the wreckage of their behavior.

One of the things that I really commend you guys on is sometimes, with a show, not every character feels like they have a fulfilling three-act arc, and Shrinking does such a great job with each character. You feel like you've grown with each one during the season. Can you talk about the writing process and figuring out how to give each character a fulfilling character arc?

GOLDSTEIN: It's really hard because there are so many characters, and they're so great, all of them. But the pleasure of writing a Season 2 is, when we wrote Season 1, we didn't have the cast and didn't know who everyone was, so you're writing these characters, and then as you're making it, these amazing actors come in, and then the characters become half them/half what we've written. So, Season 2 is fun because then you’re excited to write for all of these people, and you get to challenge them. With Luke, for example, he didn't get a whole load of funny in Season 1, and I know he's funny.

So, in Season 2, Episode 6, he has a huge fucking comedy set piece; it’s one of the funniest sequences in the show. It's exciting to give to Luke and go, “Here you go. You're gonna fucking kill this.” And he does. So, it's joyful and lovely to write for these people, but it is difficult to make sure that everyone has a full story every episode and that it all pays off in 12 episodes. There's a big arc and the small arcs, but that's why it takes six months to write. We have boards all over, like serial killers, around the room, trying to connect everyone to everything.

You're trying to say that writing is difficult? I always thought it was just a week of everyone in the writers’ room, and you have 12 scripts.

GOLDSTEIN: [Laughs] Basically, yeah. But also, Jason was saying yesterday, too, this cast all work in every combination, so it's also fun to put two characters together who haven't spent a lot of time together, and suddenly, it's a whole new double act.

SEGEL: What's also cool is Luke didn't just kill it because he happened to kill it; Luke showed up to kill it. It's like Luke got the script, and then there was a moment when he showed up on set and he didn't say it out loud, but it was like, “Watch this.” I feel like everybody did that when they were given the material to do it with, and everybody was this year. They showed up like, “Oh, yeah? Now watch this.” It's just people killing their storylines over and over again.

MCGINLEY: By the way, on top of that, at the end of that day, led by Harrison Ford, everyone went, “Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke!” It was the most beautiful thing. I'll never forget that.

TENNIE: I cried.

What's It Like on the Set of 'Shrinking' With Harrison Ford?

"It's Harrison Ford and Raiders of the Lost Ark. I just can't drop that."

Speaking of Harrison Ford, like the whole planet, I am such a huge fan. I could watch him read the phone book, and I'd probably be entertained. For each of you, I don't know if you all had scenes with Harrison, but can you each talk about being in a scene with him for the first time and what it's like sitting across from him when you're doing that first scene?

URIE: I had a scene with him once where I had the first line and we were about to shoot and he said, “Hey, just do me a favor and give me a beat before you say that first line,” and I was like, “I'll do whatever you say.” I didn't know what he wanted until later when I saw it. What it was, he built in a moment that was only for the camera of him thinking about, who knows what. But it was this moment where we sort of see his loneliness and his sadness, and he just wanted to make sure it was in the clear. He has that relationship with the camera that is so personal, and so it's really tight, and I've learned so much from him just about the relationship with the camera. It was pretty special.

MCGINLEY: I had my first scene with Harrison, just one on one, and I was a wreck because they've done it so well, seamlessly, all of them, but for me, it's Harrison Ford and Raiders of the Lost Ark. I mean, I just can't drop that. So, I was so worried about going into the scene and trying to be Derek. So, we went through a rehearsal and I was a nervous wreck. I got through the scene, and I felt so good. Afterward, he came by and said, “This is gonna be good.” Then we did the scene, but beforehand, he didn't say a word to me, going, “Let's go!” And I thought, “Oh, God. Please, God, let me get through this.” Got through it, and he came by and said, “It's gonna be okay.” And then it was so much fun. Literally, two years ago, I spent my entire life wondering, “What would it be like to be in a scene with Harrison Ford?” And I made it. I put that one here, and it'll never go away. I said, “I'm keeping that one forever,” because in some way, I made it somewhere, and that was pretty cool.

MILLER: I think, also, Harrison dispels any… You forget that he's Harrison Ford right away. He's with this cast, joking around, busting chops, saying, “This is so fun! Can't wait to shoot this piece of shit.” Harrison's my neighbor so I kind of know him a little bit, but my first scene with him, I was nervous, and Bill [Lawrence] wasn't there. He was on set for Bad Monkey on the first season, and I was like, “Bill's not here. I don't know what's going on.” We just started the show, you don't know what's going on. And Harrison drove his golf cart — we were on location on Warner Bros. — and he's taken the governor off, so you can drive it, like, 400 miles an hour. He drove me 400 miles an hour, his assistant’s falling off the back, and by the time we got there, I was like, “Alright, then it's gonna be fun. I'm gonna be fine.” I got rid of my nervousness.

GOLDSTEIN: I would just say, contrary to what Christa said, I don't forget for a second that is Harrison Ford. Every single second that I'm talking to him, I'm still, two to three years later, going, “Fucking hell, I'm talking to Harrison Ford!” [Laughs]

TENNIE: I feel that way about all of y'all, just to be honest. One of my favorite memories with Harrison was I just remember seeing him in the morning; we didn't have a scene, but he was finishing up when I got to work. I was like, “Hey, man, how you doing?” [Imitates Ford’s] “Doing really good. Good.” And then I was like, “You like it?” [Imitates Ford] “Best job I've ever had.” And I feel the same way. So, that was just a cool moment. I was glad to hear that from him.

SEGEL: Harrison's assistant's name is also Jason, and so sometimes during Season 1, I would text Harrison, like, “Hey man, it was a really great scene today and I'm really honored to be working with you.” Then there'd be a long pause, and then I'd get a text back that says, like, “Thank you. You too. Also, my dry cleaning is gonna be ready at 8:30 pm. If you could drop it off in the trailer…” [Laughs] And I realized that I was in his phone as “Jason – Shrinking.” And that's how it went for about six months.

Everything about that is great.

WILLIAMS: It’s fun. I don't know if he's ever done any scenes with any millennial Black ladies before in his whole career, so it's really fun to just be able to do that. The writers are great. They have me say a lot of crazy shit to him, like talk to him about safe dick and he has to say it back. So, it's really delightful, and it's really nice that Paul and Gaby's relationship is so sweet and tender. The way Gaby feels about Paul is very similar to the way I feel about Harrison, so it's really nice to have the veil of Gaby and Paul to be able to interact with him. It actually makes playing that relationship super easy to me. It's one of the easiest parts of the show for me is doing stuff with him because the writers write it so well.

MAXWELL: My first scene with Harrison, I feel like I had extreme panic to the point of extreme dissociation, and I just did not think about it going into it. Then, I experienced the same thing as Christa. I feel like when you start working with him, he's just really present and gives everything to the scene, and is really generous and listens. But before we even started shooting the scene, he came over to my seat and asked if I wanted to run lines, and that was the first, “Okay. Yeah. Yeah, let's do it.”

A lot of people don't realize that it's so rare for someone to be this generous this far into their career.

SEGEL: He dispels any sense of awe really quickly, and that's probably a tool. I don't think he's interested in it. He doesn't want your awe; he wants your collaboration. It's the best feeling. He makes you feel like a contemporary. What a feeling.

One of the things about this show is that a lot of people who are watching have probably never been to therapy, but this show is actually giving them therapy without realizing they're getting it. I feel like I'm learning about myself as I watch, because you're analyzing things. Talk a little bit about the fact that there are probably a lot of people who are getting helped watching the show without even realizing that they're getting therapy.

MILLER: That's such a lovely thing to say, by the way. That makes me feel really good.

GOLDSTEIN: That's such a lovely thing to say.

URIE: I think so much of that is that it's done through humor, so it makes it palatable. It's like a spoonful of sugar because we are dealing with really heavy stuff. The problems that the characters are going through are big problems, and all of the characters have such great senses of humor and tackle them with humor. I'm hearing from people, too, who are saying, “This show helps me,” which is so, so moving.

There are gonna be people who are gonna watch the show who have lost someone in their life to drunk driving, and it's gonna be very real as they watch this, and it might stir up some memories and feelings, and I'm curious, in the writing process, what was it like figuring out how to write this character into the show, knowing that you need to make it real but also relatable?

GOLDSTEIN: A lot of it was research. The starting point is reading and listening to lots of personal accounts of this kind of thing happening and people affected by it on both sides. I don't want to sound sort of pretentious, but I'm gonna say it's an act of empathy, right? It's that you look at a broad spectrum of this and then you apply it to the world that we have created in Shrinking and try and put yourself in the space of all of these people. I hope that why it's an interesting and challenging story is that the idea of forgiveness is easy. It's an easy concept, but we put it into this world, and you go, “We will totally understand if Jimmy says I do not forgive this person for once.” I think it's such a complicated and big idea. I don't think we, as an audience, will go, “Oh, Jimmy, come on!” I think we'll go, “Fair enough.” It's difficult, and I think that that's an interesting thing to explore. Hopefully we have done it with care and love and genuine empathy for the whole reality of it.

When Does 'Shrinking' Season 3 Begin Filming?

You said you've been writing Season 3 for a few months already. Do you know when you're gonna hopefully start filming Season 3?

GOLDSTEIN: I believe we will start filming sometime in January.

It's not so far off.

GOLDSTEIN: We've written half of it.

When I spoke to Bill, he said originally, you guys had thought about this as a three-season arc, but then he said, “You never know.” Is it still a three-season?

MCGINLEY: Five seasons now. [Laughs]

WILLIAMS: I don't want to know from them right now.

Oh, for real?

WILLIAMS: Yeah. I'm so anxious about it.

Bill made it seem like it could go longer.

WILLIAMS: I love hearing that.

TENNIE: I hope so.

SEGEL: We all like to make great work, and I feel like as long as everyone is making great work, and we feel like there are stories to be told, there's always room to explore more. But I think it's fair to say it's all dependent on work being great.

Shrinking Season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

