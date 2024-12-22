[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Shrinking.]

For two seasons now, the Apple TV+ series Shrinking has been following the journey of Jimmy (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist in the process of figuring out life after the death of his wife, and what that means for his clients, his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) and himself. While Jimmy’s not quite relationship with Gaby (Jessica Williams) blew up in both their faces, their friend group survived, and a new Derek (Damon Wayans Jr.) came into their lives. And even though Paul (Harrison Ford) is experiencing worsening symptoms of his illness and Louis (Brett Goldstein) has stirred up emotional pain for Jimmy and Alice, this friend group was there to support and love each other, every step of the way.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars/co-creators Segel and Goldstein talked about bringing in the character responsible for all the turmoil in Jimmy and Alice’s lives, testing the possibility of forgiveness, why Goldstein was meant to play Louis, that particularly memorable conversation between Louis and Alice in episode six, working with Ford, portraying the dramatic storylines as honestly as possible, and the hope to continue the series passed Season 3.

Season 2 of 'Shrinking' Is About the Journey of Forgiveness and What That Can Mean

Collider: With the first season having been about grief and the second season being about forgiveness, did you always know that you’d be bringing in the guy whose actions led to the death of Jimmy’s wife and Alice’s mother? Was that something you always felt was important?

JASON SEGEL: I didn’t know until Bill [Lawrence] presented me with the idea for Season 2, and I thought it was absolutely brilliant. The big bad shows up. He’s the person who is, in theory, to blame for all this turmoil. With the journey of forgiveness and the journey in the show, the easiest thing you can do is make that person a monster. That’s the easiest way to deal with this stuff, but that’s not really how life works, is it? And so, the unspooling of that is what the season is about.

Why was it important to put this guy in the path of Jimmy and Alice, and what were you hoping for by doing so?

BRETT GOLDSTEIN: The lucky thing with writing Season 2 is that you’ve already made the world, you already know the actors, you love them, and you get to write for their voices now. With Season 1, we didn’t know them yet. Season 2 was a real pleasure to write. I think of it like an experiment. We made this world, here’s this world, here are these people we love, and they’ve gotten to the point they’ve gotten to in Season 1, and then you can take the concept of forgiveness, which is a very simple concept. Everyone knows, theoretically, that forgiveness is important and we must forgive people. We know that’s good for us. But then, to put that in the most difficult version of it is to go, “Yeah, it’s a well and good saying that, but can you forgive the man who killed your wife?” That is not so easy, suddenly. It’s interesting to write and to act, but you also get to put that theory to the test in a world where you care about all these people and suddenly it doesn’t seem like such an easy concept.