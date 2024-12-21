[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Shrinking.]

Summary Jessica Williams has creative input into her character Gaby's sense of humor on the Apple TV+ series 'Shrinking.'

'Shrinking's creators allow actors freedom to explore their characters authentically.

Gaby and Paul's dynamic showcases Harrison Ford's ability to play characters who pretend not to care but secretly do.

For two seasons now, the Apple TV+ series Shrinking has been following the journey of Jimmy (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist in the process of figuring out life after the death of his wife, and what that means for his clients, his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) and himself. While Jimmy’s not quite relationship with Gaby (Jessica Williams) blew up in both their faces, their friend group survived, and a new Derek (Damon Wayans Jr.) came into their lives. And even though Paul (Harrison Ford) is experiencing worsening symptoms of his illness and Louis (Brett Goldstein) has stirred up emotional pain for Jimmy and Alice, this friend group was there to support and love each other, every step of the way.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Williams talked about how much she gets to contribute to Gaby’s sense of humor, the fun of getting to play in the moment with her co-stars on set, what she loves about the Gaby and Paul dynamic, and how she feels about the chemistry between Ford and Wendie Malick.

Jessica Williams Gets To Make Her ‘Shrinking’ Character Her Own

Collider: The creators of this show – Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein – are all very funny, but they’re also all guys. How much do you get to contribute to Gaby’s sense of humor?

JESSICA WILLIAMS: Yeah, with those three, it is a real sausage fest. I get a lot of say. It’s nice. When I first signed on, Bill was like, “The deal is, we’re gonna give you suggestions, but you ultimately are in charge of your character.” He tells all of us, “If anything doesn’t feel right, or if you think things need to be said a certain way, I defer to you.” He said, “I know it’s going well in the hand off, if you feel like you can tell me how your character would say it.” And there’s a lot of respect there. Jason and Brett are like that too. They’re both just sweet guys that aren’t gonna look overstep in that way. I feel really lucky. In the beginning of Season 1, they didn’t really know a lot about Gaby. They wanted to cater her to the actress that played her. And so, we really got to figure her out in Season 1 together. By the time Season 2 came, the writers really knew her voice and I just got to come in and play. There wasn’t really anything to figure out in the second season.

Are you improvising more in Season 2, less in Season 2, or is it an equal amount?

WILLIAMS: It’s probably an equal amount. I prepare for the scenes. I love the writers and we always shoot what’s written, and then a few takes in, we start getting progressively crazier and crazier. What I’m obsessed with is the alchemy in the room. You can prepare all day, but if Michael Urie says a line a certain way, that’s gonna change the way I say it, or if he improvises something, I’m gonna improvise something in response to that. And then, you create this version of the scene that wasn’t necessarily on the page. Every line, there are so many different ways you can take it, and I love figuring that out in the room. It’s like co-painting with someone where you just do one stroke at a time and you’re like, “Oh, that’s a weird painting. That’s great.” I’m really addicted to figuring that out on the day, and the pressure of that is nice.

Jessica Williams Enjoys Getting To Play in the Moment With Her 'Shrinking' Co-Stars