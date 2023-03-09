Apple TV+ has announced today that the critically acclaimed dramedy Shrinking has been renewed for a second season. Starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Jessica Williams, the series follows a group of therapists as they explore an unorthodox approach to mental health care.

Season 1 of Shrinking tells the story of Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who foregoes all ethics and starts to say to his patients precisely what he thinks about their mental health issues. While Jimmy’s dangerous approach to therapy is motivated by his difficulty in dealing with his loss, the therapist nevertheless ends up causing tumultuous changes to people’s lives, sometimes fixing traumas that regular therapy couldn’t.

Shrinking has been delivering a heartfelt and hilarious story about how we are all broken human beings in dire need of help without trying to be a realistic reflection of the therapeutic process. It’s comforting to know we are not alone with all our issues, which helps to explain the series' tremendous success. Not surprisingly, Apple TV+ decided to give Shrinking an early renewal, ensuring Jimmy, his colleagues, and his patients would keep making us laugh and cry for one more season.

Commenting on the renewal, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: “We have loved the engaging, touching, and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters. We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two."

Who’s Involved with Shrinking?

Shrinking was co-created by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, and Segel. Considering how Ted Lasso already has a sensible approach to mental health, it’s no wonder Lawrence and Goldstein decided to expand on the subject with a series about therapy. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein wrote the show’s first episode, which was directed by James Ponsoldt. Shrinking's cast also includes Christa Miller as Liz, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, Michael Urie as Brian, and Luke Tennie as Sean.

The first seven episodes of Season 1 of Shrinking are available to stream on Apple TV+. New episodes come to the streamer every Friday. The first season of Shrinking will wrap with ten episodes, but there’s no confirmation that Season 2 will follow the same structure.