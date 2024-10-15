Bill Lawrence’s feel-good therapy sitcom Shrinking comes roaring back for Season 2 and, luckily, doesn’t miss a beat. While Season 1 ended on a surprisingly dark cliffhanger regarding the criminal actions of one of Jimmy’s (Jason Segel) patients, Grace (Heidi Gardner), the series' follow-up jumps back in with the immediate repercussions of the first season, as Jimmy tries to reconcile with his self-righteous actions and ropes people like his friend Brian (Michael Urie) and boss Paul (Harrison Ford) into his journey of reparation. Jimmy might be in a (slightly) better spot, but the same can’t be said for Alice (Lukita Maxwell), Sean (Luke Tennie), Liz (Christa Miller), or Gaby (Jessica Williams), who each have notable hurdles they spend different amounts of time overcoming throughout the season. Shrinking Season 2 still has the noteworthy heartfelt moments and sharp comedy that made the first such an underrated hit, but also finds creative ways to put these fun characters through the wringer.

‘Shrinking’ Season 2 Flips the Script on Season 1

A notable difference between seasons of the Apple TV+ comedy is which characters face adversity. Those who were more focused on pulling their friends out of ruts find themselves down their own beaten paths this time around, further underscoring the importance of therapy in our society — or at least discussing our problems in more healthy, vulnerable avenues. It doesn’t matter if the issue is as simple as reconnecting with a parent (most of us can relate to back-and-forths here and there) or something most people hopefully never have to confront (like reckoning with the tragic death of a loved one), Shrinking has a knack for exploring human issues in a relatable and more importantly palatable way.

Season 1 largely focused on the fallout of Jimmy losing his wife, Tia (Lilan Bowden), and the parenting decisions he made in the wake of that disaster. It definitely affected Alice, but she was strong in a forced-to-grow-up sort of way. She was overcoming the death of her mother in much more productive ways (thanks to Paul’s skittle-bench sessions) but was more concerned about connecting with and pulling her father out of his sex worker and drug-and-alcohol-filled rut. This season places her into much more precarious issues, as she learns the true depth of friendship and the freedom of forgiveness. Lukita Maxwell has really grown into her role as Alice, maintaining a strong screen presence whether she’s going toe to toe with Christa Miller, antagonizing Harrison Ford, or now cheering up Brett Goldstein (who co-created the series with Segel and Lawrence). She digs into her character with this new level of comfort, really finding her footing in this sophomore season in a way that will resonate with audiences (especially those in their younger adult years).

A key part in moving the legal aspects of the plot forward in Season 1, Brian — who gives off an air of perfection in every room he enters — finally finds some situations he can’t completely breeze through. It was his most annoying aspect, as, besides Liz’s husband Derek (Ted McGinley), Brian faced the least adversity, and therefore the least growth. Seeing him on the backfoot is a welcome change for the know-it-all lawyer and one that Michael Urie pulls off with ease (not unlike his character).

Speaking of Derek — one of the show’s best characters thanks to McGinley’s comedic timing, the sharp writing, and his position as a shoulder to cry on for the group — the lovable dad doesn’t have quite an easy go this season, as his relationships are tested in ways that he (or the audience) would never expect. But that’s actually where the beauty in Shrinking lies; sure it’s nice to watch the group get together, laugh, and rib each other, but the real joy in Lawrence’s second Apple TV+ series is watching these characters overcome the hardship that’s thrown their way, because it always brings the larger group closer in the end.

Brett Goldstein Adds Needed Emotional Depth To 'Shrinking' Season 2

Brett Goldstein joins Season 2 as the most pivotal character of the season. While audiences may be used to the gruff, low tone of Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent, Goldstein brings a softness to the role that immediately sets it apart from the footballer that put him on the map (and not just because he ditched the iconic beard). Though, through the eight episodes that were provided to Collider for review at the time of writing, his minimal screen time is quite noticeable. This is, in part, due to the nature of the unfolding plot, but his interactions with the cast members elicit some of the strongest emotions, and so Season 2 suffers a bit when it leaves his story behind to pick up elsewhere.

The series also continues a Season 1 issue where some obstacles are simply overcome too quickly. As previously mentioned, the ultimate strength of the show is in witnessing these characters tackle and confront their trauma head-on — even, and especially when, it’s super uncomfortable. That cathartic feeling when the problems are overcome is just as much part of Shrinking’s dopamine rush as the onslaught of witty comedy each episode provides. But the series could stand to extend some of these challenges further than the duration of a single episode. We want to see these characters face justified punishments for their actions instead of coming to a feel-good resolution that almost tricks you into believing a worthy amount of growth has been put in.

While some characters jump their hurdles a bit too quickly, others stay a bit too stagnant in their journey. Luke Tennie’s Sean is always a delight to watch because there are so many sides to the character, and you never know which one you’re going to get. And while he arguably goes through some of the season’s most traumatic events, his character never really feels like he’s advanced from the inaugural outing. Shrinking tries to send its characters on meaningful adventures in Season 2, but unfortunately, because there are so many journeys of growth happening — life mirrors art, right? — the series doesn’t always know what to do with others.

‘Shrinking’ Season 2 Manages To Hit All the Sweet Spots

That’s not to say that every character has to undergo a trial by fire every season, though. Shrinking mirrors real-life mental health journeys in that they aren’t linear; trauma and wounds take time to heal, and everybody handles that on different timetables. So too do the characters in Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein’s therapeutic romp, and that’s beautiful in its own way.

Shrinking excels when it’s able to wrap the audience in its metaphorical trauma blanket — it reminds us that humans go through similar problems and that sometimes we’re not equipped to handle those on our own. The characters in Shrinking are at their most relatable not when they’re rifling off jokes, but when they are breaking down into their most ugly, vulnerable selves. The jokes are the fleece that lines that trauma blanket to keep us warm, but the emotional depth is the stitches and seams that hold everything together. All of that comes together for one of the best series on TV — even though, like its characters, it’s not without its flaws.

Shrinking Season 2 premieres October 16 on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

8 10 Shrinking Season 2 is another strong outing for Shrinking — though, like its characters, the series is not without its flaws. Pros Previously unchallenged characters see growth in Season 2.

Brett Goldstein adds emotional depth in a role that is a far cry from Roy Kent.

Season 2 continues the great acting from the cast; watching Harrison Ford as Paul is a genuine joy. Cons The characters aren't always tested as fully as they could be.

Due to the amount of characters to focus on, some stay stagnant in their growth.

