Christmas Day brings us our final Shrinking session of the season, and to mark the occasion, Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Apple to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the finale, but you'll be watching through your fingers. In the preview, Jason Segel's Jimmy is forced to come to the rescue of Summer (Rachel Stubington), the best friend of his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) who has, well, been slightly flighty and pilfery in a pharmacy and Jimmy has to make some reparations while trying to explain his relationship to this teenage girl without coming across as... well, a creep.

The cast of Shrinking features Segel as Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center struggling with the loss of his wife, and Jessica Williams as Gaby, his colleague at the center. Luke Tennie plays Sean, one of Jimmy's patients dealing with anger management issues, while Michael Urie portrays Brian, Jimmy's best friend and a lawyer. Maxwell stars as Alice Laird, Jimmy's estranged teenage daughter, with Christa Miller as Liz, their next-door neighbor who helps care for Alice. Harrison Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist with Parkinson's disease who works alongside Jimmy, and Ted McGinley is Derek, Liz's husband, who transitioned to a main role in Season 2 after a recurring stint in Season 1. Series co-creator Brett Goldstein has also played an important recurring role in the second season.

Is 'Shrinking' Worth Watching?

Collider's Garrett Blaney was a huge fan of the second season, and hailed the performances of the cast as well as the addition of Goldstein to the series in his 8/10 review:

Shrinking excels when it’s able to wrap the audience in its metaphorical trauma blanket — it reminds us that humans go through similar problems and that sometimes we’re not equipped to handle those on our own. The characters in Shrinking are at their most relatable not when they’re rifling off jokes, but when they are breaking down into their most ugly, vulnerable selves. The jokes are the fleece that lines that trauma blanket to keep us warm, but the emotional depth is the stitches and seams that hold everything together. All of that comes together for one of the best series on TV — even though, like its characters, it’s not without its flaws.

Apple TV+ rolls out new episodes of Shrinking on Wednesdays. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

