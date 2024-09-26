It's time to head back to therapy with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Shrinking Season 2 and Jimmy Laird still has a lot to work through after throwing training and ethics to the wind in Season 1. Consequences may come back to bite him from telling his patients exactly what he thinks, but this time around, he's going to try to stop "Jimmying" people and confront his issues the proper way. If the footage is any indication, that means proving to his daughter that he's going to be the dad she needs and proving to Paul that he won't continue to hide from his fears.

As the trailer opens, Jimmy (Segel) shows a newfound confidence with Paul (Ford) and Gaby (Jessica Williams). However, he's still a bit fragile after the death of his wife, and his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) can tell. Paul pushes him to get back to traditional therapy instead of using his unique style to heal himself with their help. As if showing why "Jimmying" is such a bad idea, the footage cuts to Grace (Heidi Gardner) in prison for "booping" her husband off of a cliff. Instead, Jimmy is encouraged to properly address his past from now on, forging better relationships with friends, co-workers, and, most importantly, his daughter, with whom he's finally on a better footing. He's not the only one who needs to take Paul's advice, however, as the cranky therapist himself tries to put his own fears aside.

One thing the trailer especially emphasizes is that, despite their differences in methods and personality, Paul and Jimmy need each other. Jimmy asserts that they need to run therapy together like "Batman and Robin" which coaxes out Ford's best Bruce Wayne impression. Shrinking Season 1 earned especially high praise for Segel and Ford's performances and pairing the two together more often can only bring more laughs and potentially more vulnerability for their respective characters. Their star-studded supporting cast will be back around them too, including Williams, Gardner, and Maxwell alongside Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, and Ted McGinley. Stepping out behind the camera this time around, series co-creator Brett Goldstein will also join the cast in a mystery role, even appearing for the briefest of moments in the trailer.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Shrinking'?

Goldstein and Bill Lawrence are back at the helm for Season 2, which comes not long after the debut of Lawrence's latest Apple TV+ collaboration, Bad Monkey. At this point, Lawrence incisions the therapy dramedy as a three-season affair exploring the different phases of grief, between the actual grieving process, forgiveness, and in Season 3, assuming it gets greenlit, moving forward. However, when he recently spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub for his new Vince Vaugh-led crime dramedy, he indicated that he'd always be open to exploring what future seasons could look like if Apple gave them the runway.

"I pitched to Apple a beginning, middle, and end of the story we're telling, and the cool thing is you get to do beginnings, middles, and ends now in streaming. So, this story that we're telling right now, because we know how it ends, will definitely end in three seasons . It could go beyond three seasons. If my partners are open to it and want to, I would do it in a second because I truly love the experience. It’s a career highlight getting to work with my wife, [Christa Miller], Harrison [Ford] , Jason [Segel], Jess [Williams] , and everybody. I haven't figured it out yet, but if Apple said, after the third season story ends, 'How does this story keep going?' They're such great partners, it would be a gift to get to figure that out."

Shrinking Season 2 will kick off with two new episodes on October 16 followed by new episodes every Wednesday. Check out the trailer in the player above.

