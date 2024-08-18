The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks to Zach Braff about his small but key role in Bad Monkey, where his acting is informed by his directing experience.

Braff is grateful for Bill Lawrence's brotherly support, and admires Vince Vaughn's riffing skills on set.

Braff teases directing two episodes of Shrinking Season 2 and his experience directing old legends, like Harrison Ford.

Zach Braff has found success in front of and behind the camera and now shares the screen with the comedy genius Vince Vaughn in the new Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. Though his role is small, it is instrumental in this show, where Vaughn plays a former police officer, Andrew Yancy, who investigates a murder to try and secure a restored reputation. Alongside a troublesome monkey, they are joined by Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan), L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Returno), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), and Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang).

During this interview, Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with Braff about his experience returning to acting for this role after his many ventures in directing. Braff talks about his gratitude to Bill Lawrence and admiration for Vaughn's riffs. He also teases directing two pivotal episodes in the upcoming Season 2 of Shrinking, and discusses his experience working with legendary actors like Harrison Ford. Hear about how his directing informs his acting in the video above, or follow along with Braff via the transcript below.

Zach Braff and Bill Lawrence: From 'Scrubs' & Beyond

"He's a brother to me."

COLLIDER: Congrats on the series: Small role, key role.

ZACH BRAFF: I'm really stoked about how it came out. I knew it was a small part, but I was just happy to work with [Rob] Delaney, Vince Vaughn, and Meredith Hagner. Now seeing it all come out, I'm like, “Oh, wow. I have a more pivotal part than I thought.”

You have a key role in this. I have to start with the most important question. Bill Lawrence basically changed your life. There's Scrubs; he had you direct an episode of Ted Lasso, which got you an Emmy nomination; he had you direct Shrinking. He got you a part in Bad Monkey. What is it actually like shopping for him on his birthday?

BRAFF: He is the ultimate example of, “What do you get for the man who has everything?” You're right; he has been just a huge champion of mine. I'm so, so grateful, and it's beyond what you said. When I make my movies, he's the first person to give me script notes. When I have a cut of it, he's the first person to give me editorial notes. He gives me so much life advice. We sauna together. We lie in the sauna and give each other life advice. He's a brother to me, he's like my big brother, and I'm just so grateful for him.

What is it like when he asks you to be a part of something like this? Is it a text message where he's like, "Hey, I need you to come to Florida for a few weeks?"

BRAFF: Because Bill is just such a champion of mine, he was like, “I have this part, and it's not something that a casting director might think of you for, but I'd like to see you do it.” Of course, I'll do anything he says. I appreciated that so much. I was just stoked to be in a scene with Vince Vaughn. It was great to play something different than I usually get to play.

It Was Hard Not to Ruin Takes With Vince Vaughn

One of the things about Vince — obviously, I know you're a fan just like me — is that he has such a unique delivery in the way he says lines. What I loved about this was watching the people in the background and the other characters laughing at what he's saying for real. This isn't hidden laughter. What is it actually like doing a scene with him where he'll do the script, but then he'll do these alts and try to find the best version of it?

BRAFF: I've never seen anything like it, to be honest. Most people who improvise, sometimes it just goes nowhere. You use the good ones, and you cut the bad ones. He just riffs so effortlessly, and it's always funny. The big thing is not ruining the take because you can't help but be staring at him with a laugh on your face. He's so surprising. He's the most quick-witted actor I've ever worked with.

He's made me laugh for a very, very, very long time, just like you, actually.

BRAFF: Thank you.

After Directing, Zach Braff Admits, "Being an Actor Is a Bit Boring"

Now that you've been directing for many, many years, how has that changed you as an actor in terms of when you're acting for other directors?

BRAFF: It makes you think, "How are they gonna cut this?" Whether it's the shot or whether it's your performance, I have a sense of being like, "Where are we in the script? How is this likely gonna be edited into the film? What shot is this line probably gonna play on?" You can't help but dissect a scene in that way. I think it informs me. Not that you're ever phoning it in because that would be preposterous, but you're at least going, "This monologue is so clearly gonna play from one of these two angles. I gotta make sure that I do my best that I can do on these." That's just in your head as you go.

How much when you're on set now are you always looking at what lenses people are using and just can't help seeing how they're gonna block it?

BRAFF: Well, I love that stuff. Every set I'm on, I'm chatting with the DP about why he chose that camera system or why he chose those lenses, just because I'm a geek about the tech stuff. The funny thing is, when you go back to being an actor, it's a bit boring. Being a director is so stressful, and you're answering questions rapid-fire all day long. When you're an actor, you do your scene, then you go back to sitting in a trailer, and you're like, “I forgot, there's not a lot to do.” [Laughs]

I've been on a lot of sets, and it's not as exciting as people think it is.

BRAFF: No, and people are always disappointed, no matter who they are. They're always like, “You're still doing the scene?”

Braff Directed Two Pivotal Episodes of 'Shrinking' Season 2