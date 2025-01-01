Things took a pretty dark turn in Shrinking Season 2. The second season, which brought so much tragedy for Jason Segel’s character Jimmy Laird, could serve as the midpoint of the series. Shrinking is co-created and executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Segel, and Brett Goldstein, and it would seem like the trio have an end point already mapped out. Coming nearly a week since the show debuted its Season 2 finale, co-creator Lawrence has opened up about the possibility of wrapping up the hit Apple TV+ comedy with its upcoming third season.

Season two introduced the man responsible for Tia’s (Lilan Bowden) death, Louis (Goldstein), an occasion and moment that changed Jimmy's (Jason Segel) and Alice’s (Lukita Maxwell) lives forever. Speaking in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lawrence discussed the likelihood of the coming third season completing the story arc of Segel’s Jimmy Laird. "I think that this story is over in three seasons," Lawrence explained. "Because if we started the fourth season with Jason Segel going, 'I’m still so sad about my wife dying, and I really messed up with my daughter,' people would be like [contorts face into a look of agony]."

While conversations are being had on the possibility of the story ending with a third season, there are also steady plans for a potential Season 4 story. Lawrence went on to confirm that the upcoming third season will include Easter Eggs regarding that potential story. His comments to the outlet reads:

"One of the fun things that we’ve done, because we’re in the writers' room already for Season 3, is we’re putting Easter eggs in it as to what the new story that starts Season 4 is about. One of the cool things about streaming, what you can do now, is do a three-season story that has a beginning, middle and end. If people love those characters, there’s plenty stories to tell."

'Ted Lasso' Season 4? Possibly

Close

Besides Segel, the ensemble cast of Shrinking also includes Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhoades, Jessica Williams as Gaby Evans, Michael Urie as Brian, Lukita Maxwell as Alice Laird, Luka Tennie as Sean, Christa Miller as Liz, and Ted McGinley as Derek. Supporting them in recurring roles are Lily Rabe, Wendie Malick, Heidi Gardner, and Goldstein. Besides his work on Shrinking, Lawrence is also known as one of the creators of hit comedy show, Ted Lasso. Speaking with Collider's Christina Radish recently, Lawrence was quizzed on the seriousness of conversations surrounding a fourth season of Ted Lasso. The executive producer respoded saying:

“With Ted Lasso, I always have to make sure I highlight Jason Sudeikis because he had a vision for the show and it's such a huge position of pride for me now, looking back, to have been involved with the crafting and figuring out what that show was. Him and I ran it the first year, we ran it together the second year, and the third year, he was doing it. You can always tell a new story with new characters in this streaming world. He’s driving it creatively. But man, I’m excited to even still peripherally be a part of it.”

Shrinking is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

