Shrinking fans have plenty to celebrate. The second season has just been released on Apple TV+, and we've already had news that the third season is officially on the way following a renewal by the streamer. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub inside the Collider Studio at New York Comic Con 2024, the cast and crew gave us the inside scoop on when production for the next season is set to begin. The panel included the likes of Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Ted McGinley, and Lukita Maxwell. Goldstein, co-creator of the series, revealed that they’ve been writing Season 3 for several months, and admitted his relief that it wasn't all for nothing!

"We've been writing it for the last three months, so the fact that the announcement came, it was like, ‘Well, thank f*ck we haven’t been wasting all that time,’”

When asked about the timeline for production, Goldstein confirmed, “I believe we will start filming sometime in January [2025].” Jason Segel, who stars as the grieving therapist Jimmy — still making highly questionable choices in his profession — noted that he wasn't limiting the series to five seasons, either.

What's 'Shrinking' About?

Shrinking debuted on Apple TV+ in early 2023 and quickly became popular thanks to its blend of humor and an exploration of grief, mental health and how all of that affects our relationships. The series follows Segel's character Jimmy, a therapist who begins to push ethical boundaries by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. The show also features Harrison Ford as Jimmy's boss and therapist.

Collider's Garrett Blaney reviewed the second season and hailed its ability to make audiences laugh as well as examine their own views on sadness and grieving, and lauded the addition of Goldstein to the core cast.

Brett Goldstein joins Season 2 as the most pivotal character of the season. While audiences may be used to the gruff, low tone of Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent, Goldstein brings a softness to the role that immediately sets it apart from the footballer that put him on the map (and not just because he ditched the iconic beard). Shrinking excels when it’s able to wrap the audience in its metaphorical trauma blanket — it reminds us that humans go through similar problems and that sometimes we’re not equipped to handle those on our own. All of that comes together for one of the best series on TV — even though, like its characters, it’s not without its flaws.

