Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking is coming back soon. According to Christa Miller, one of the show’s stars, cameras will start rolling next week as the cast and crew return to Pasadena and Altadena. The news comes despite the devastating impact of the Eaton Fires, which wrecked well over 9,000 buildings, becoming the second most destructive wildfire in the history of California. Miller shared her excitement on social media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to film in Los Angeles and emphasizing the importance of supporting local communities affected by the recent wildfires.

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the New York Comic Con 2024, co-creator of the series Brett Goldstein hinted that they’ve been writing Season 3 for several months. The recent video from Miller, who also doubles as the series' music supervisor, shows that production plans have hit a crescendo. In the video message, posted on Instagram, she said: “We’re starting Season 3 next week right here in Pasadena, which is special for all of us. Our show also films in Altadena, and after everything this city has been through, it feels more important than ever to show our support.” She continued; “Los Angeles is the heart of the entertainment industry— where stories are told and dreams take shape. That’s why we’re staying right here. We can’t wait to share what’s next for Shrinking.” Miller herself was among those who had to evacuate due to the fires, making this return to work even more meaningful.

'Shrinking' Season 3 Will Be Themed "Moving Forward"

While Season 1 was about “grief” and Season 2, “forgiveness,” the show's co-creator, Bill Lawrence, has teased that the upcoming season will be centered around “Moving Forward”. Premiering on Apple TV+ in early 2023, Shrinking earned positive reviews for its heartfelt exploration of grief, mental health, and the nuances of human relationships. The series centers around Jimmy, played by Jason Segel, a therapist who throws caution to the wind and starts giving his clients brutally honest advice, blurring ethical lines in the process. Harrison Ford co-stars as Jimmy’s boss.

The Season 2 finale aired on Christmas Day 2024 with therapist Jimmy struggling to navigate his grief after the loss of his wife, but ultimately finds a way to forgive Louis (Goldstein), the person responsible for her death. Meanwhile, Gaby (Jessica Williams) took a chance on a new romance with Derrick (Damon Wayans Jr.), while Liz (Miller) and Derek (Ted McGinley) faced challenges of their own. At the same time, Paul grappled with the progression of his illness. Despite the ups and downs, this tight-knit circle figure out a way to remain a constant source of love and support for one another.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Shrinking Season 3 and check out Miller's Instagram message above.