After spending the past several years starring in dramas, Jeff Daniels is beginning his comedic comeback in the therapist's office. Deadline reports that the Emmy winner is joining Season 3 of Apple TV+'s Shrinking for a guest arc as Jimmy's dad. Though the popular series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford handles its fair share of heavy subjects, it's Daniels's first foray into a proper comedy project since the sequel to Dumb & Dumber in 2014. As an actor lauded for his ability to make viewers laugh and give moving dramatic performances, he's the perfect fit for a series that has dabbled in both throughout its two-season run so far.

Shrinking will be Daniels's first major role in a live-action comedy series, coming on the heels of his performances as Charlie Croker in A Man in Full and Del Harris in American Rust: Broken Justice on television last year. He's racked up an impressive resume on the small screen thus far, earning two Emmy Awards in 2013 for The Newsroom and in 2018 for Godless. Of course, he's still beloved for his feature film roles, including as the screwball comedy partner to Jim Carrey in the aforementioned Dumb & Dumber and as the thrice-divorced father Bernard Berkman in the heart-wrenching dramedy The Squid and the Whale. He also has an upcoming turn as Ronald Reagan to look forward to in the star-studded Reykjavík announced last year. While nothing is known yet about what his storyline will entail, he's sure to play a key role in Jimmy's continued development and could open up viewers to more of his family history.