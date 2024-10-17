One of Apple TV+'s current best shows, Shrinking headed to this year's New York Comic Con where creators Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein, along with stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley, took the Main Stage for a conversation about the brand-new second season. However, fans were in for a treat when it was officially announced that the series would be returning for a third outing.

Hot on the heels of Season 2, which premiered on October 16 to great acclaim, this announcement confirms what many had expected, with the brilliant blend of biting comedy and touching drama led by Segel and Harrison Ford always preparing for three seasons. This was something touched on by creator Bill Lawrence in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, with Lawrence saying, "I tell everybody the first year was about grief, the second year is about forgiveness, and the third year is about moving forward. We knew what the beginning, middle, and end was. But I think people are gonna dig this year's show."

Currently, two episodes of Shrinking are available to stream on Apple TV+ worldwide, with the remaining episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom, and Brian Gallivan are all executive producers on the ongoing Season 2, with Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley confirmed as executive producers on Season 3. For those yet to indulge in this heartwarming tale, an official synopsis reads:

"Shrinking follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own."

'Shrinking' Season 2 is a Bundle of Comedic and Dramatic Joy

After the acclaimed first outing that saw the series earn two Primetime Emmy nominations, the pressure was on for Shrinking Season 2 to keep up with form. Alas, with the likes of Lawrence, Segel, and Ford involved, high quality was always likely. Shrinking's second season has already earned plenty of praise from the public and critics alike, with almost all gushing over the season's ability to perfectly balance witty comedy and a deep, emotional core that resonates effortlessly. In Garrett Blaney's review of the second season for Collider, he said:

"Shrinking excels when it’s able to wrap the audience in its metaphorical trauma blanket — it reminds us that humans go through similar problems and that sometimes we’re not equipped to handle those on our own. The characters in Shrinking are at their most relatable not when they’re rifling off jokes, but when they are breaking down into their most ugly, vulnerable selves. The jokes are the fleece that lines that trauma blanket to keep us warm, but the emotional depth is the stitches and seams that hold everything together. All of that comes together for one of the best series on TV — even though, like its characters, it’s not without its flaws."

Shrinking has been officially renewed for a third season. You can catch the current second outing on Apple TV+ right now, and make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more coverage from this year's New York Comic Con.

8 10 Shrinking Release Date January 26, 2023 Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Writers Brett Goldstein , Bill Lawrence , Jason Segel Showrunner Bill Lawrence

Stream on Apple TV+