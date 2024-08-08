The Big Picture Creator Bill Lawrence plans to end Shrinking in 3 seasons, exploring grief, forgiveness, and moving forward themes.

Lawrence considers extending the show beyond three seasons if Apple TV+ wants more.

Season 2 of Shrinking will introduce Brett Goldstein in a new role, promising a completely different character from his Ted Lasso role for fans to look forward to.

When last Collider spoke to co-creator Bill Lawrence about Apple TV+'s hit therapy dramedy Shrinking, he laid out a three-season plan for the story of Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), his colleagues, and everyone else around them. Season 1 was all about grief as it followed the changes in Jimmy's life after his wife tragically passed away. The troubled therapist begins throwing ethics out the window and telling his clients exactly what he thinks, which, despite all the growth he experiences throughout the show, may still come back to bite him in a big way if the finale is any indication. It sets up the next chapter in a larger tale that ultimately will end with Jimmy moving on, but as Season 2 approaches, Lawrence now says he's open to exploring what comes after if Apple TV+ says they want more.

In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for his new comedy series Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn, Lawrence discussed what's in store for Shrinking's short and long-term future. He reiterated that the three-season structure for the story is still the goal and that this arc for Jimmy undoubtedly ends in Season 3. However, working with Apple has also been a fruitful and fun experience for the creator between Shrinking, Ted Lasso, and now his latest project, and he'd be glad to keep going. Although the story may be heading toward a natural conclusion by the end of that plan, he sees value in exploring what lies beyond once his characters have reached the point of moving on.

Of course, Lawrence wouldn't continue things without a good idea, and his creative partners Segel and Brett Goldstein would have to be on board to keep the train rolling. If Apple approaches him about Season 4 and beyond though, he's more than happy to figure out what that would look like:

"I pitched to Apple a beginning, middle, and end of the story we're telling, and the cool thing is you get to do beginnings, middles, and ends now in streaming. So, this story that we're telling right now, because we know how it ends, will definitely end in three seasons. It could go beyond three seasons. If my partners are open to it and want to, I would do it in a second because I truly love the experience. It’s a career highlight getting to work with my wife, [Christa Miller], Harrison [Ford], Jason [Segel], Jess [Williams], and everybody. I haven't figured it out yet, but if Apple said, after the third season story ends, 'How does this story keep going?' They're such great partners, it would be a gift to get to figure that out."

Lawrence Teases Brett Goldstein's "Completely Different" 'Shrinking' Role

One new addition to the starry cast for Season 2 of Shrinking will be Goldstein, who will jump out from behind the camera for a top-secret role. Goldstein thrived while working with Lawrence on Ted Lasso, playing the fan-favorite Roy Kent and hoovering up Emmy wins and nominations during the show's titanic run. He's since gone on to appear in the MCU as Hercules in Thor: Love & Thunder and recently joined Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson in The Garfield Movie, all while gearing up for the romantic film All of You premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

While his part in the Apple TV+ dramedy is being kept under wraps, Lawrence says his creative partner is taking on a role that is wildly out of the ordinary for him. Additionally, he teased another addition to the cast who comes over from Bad Monkey, though her brief appearance is merely an Easter Egg:

"My favorite thing is when I'm doing the Shrinking press tour, I'm gonna be doing it with Brett Goldstein. Not only is he a co-creator but to get to — without spoiling anything — see him as an actor doing something completely different than I've seen him do before, it's a gift. There's an Easter egg out there that I would tell people to keep their eyes peeled for. Because you know me, man; if I like an actor or actress, I think they're talented, and they're also a great hang, they just kind of exist in my world. So, I would have people keep their eyes peeled for Meredith Hagner from [Bad Monkey] on Shrinking. I don't think that's come out."

Though we don't know too much about Shrinking's second season beyond what the Season 1 finale sets up, Lawrence closed out by laying out exactly what each season's overall theme is. "I tell everybody the first year was about grief, the second year is about forgiveness, and the third year is about moving forward. We knew what the beginning, middle, and end was. But I think people are gonna dig this year's show." Ford's Dr. Paul will no doubt remind viewers of the purpose once the show premieres on Apple TV+ this fall.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the acclaimed dramedy nears its return. Season 1 is available to stream now.

