Apple TV+ has revealed a brand-new trailer for their upcoming comedy series Shrinking starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. The series is set to debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023, with a two-episode premiere, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

The upcoming 10-episode comedy series follows a grieving therapist named Jimmy, played by Segel, has he forgoes all of his training and decides to tell his clients what he really thinks about them. While his years of training and ethics go out the window, he ends up making large impacts and changes in his client's lives, which eventually leads to changes in his own life as well. Along with Segel and Ford, the series also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

The new teaser trailer doesn't show us much in the way of plot or characters as the members of the cast are shown jumping on a trampoline with the occasional text appearing on the light blue wall behind them. The phrase "Sometimes you have to break down to have a breakthrough" is the main phrase that appears in the background, with the teaser ending with Segel standing on the trampoline as Ford enters and looks up at him.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Who Else Is Working On Shrinking?

Segel serves as a creator and executive producer on the series alongside Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein. The trio also wrote the first episode, which is being directed by James Ponsoldt, also serving as an executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Neil Goldman, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer. Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. This marks the second time that Segel has collaborated with Apple TV+, having starred in the Apple Original Film The Sky is Everywhere with it also being the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence, and Warner Bros. Television, previously working together on the aforementioned hit Ted Lasso, and upcoming drama series Bad Monkey.

The first two episodes of Shrinking will debut on January 27, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. You can watch the brand-new teaser trailer and read the official description for the upcoming comedy series down below.