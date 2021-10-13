Jason Segel and some of the team behind 'Ted Lasso' sounds like a great fit.

Jason Segel is joining the Apple TV+ crew with the new series Shrinking, in which Segel plays a grieving therapist who is done treating his patients by the ethical code of conduct and starts to tell them how he really feels about them. Segel will serve as writer and executive producer, but Shrinking will also bring on Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Roy Kent himself, Brett Goldstein, as writers and executive producers on the new series.

Shrinking will be the second Apple Original project from Segel, as he will star in the film adaptation of the YA novel The Sky is Everywhere, from Shirley director Josephine Decker. Segel will also soon appear in the film Windfall with Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons, and Adam McKay's Lakers project.

After the massive success of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+'s dedication to working even more with Lawrence and Goldstein is promising. Lawrence is also writing and executive producing Bad Monkey, a series adaptation of Carl Hiaasen's book of the same name, starring Vince Vaughn. In addition to that, Lawrence is also working on reboots of both Head of the Class and Clone High. Meanwhile, Goldstein recently won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys for his role as Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, for which he is also a writer and co-producer.

No word yet on when Shrinking will start production or premiere on Apple TV+.

Here is the synopsis for Shrinking:

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives...including his own.

