Max may have had The Penguin and Peacock may have welcomed Season 1 of The Day of the Jackal, but there’s only one streamer where horrors and thrillers reign supreme - it’s kind of their whole deal. Over at Shudder, the best year ever was unfolding in 2024, with numerous thrills and chills delighting audiences with what felt like week after week releases. Today, in an exclusive to Collider reveal, the spooky streamer is sharing their end of the year sizzle reel, taking fans on a trip down a nightmarish memory lane. From In a Violent Nature to Late Night with the Devil, all the biggest titles are there to give you one last jump scare before we do it all again in 2025.

Giving themselves a well-deserved pat on the back, Shudder included some truly terrifying scenes in their 2024 sizzle reel with hits like Infested, Stop Motion, and Daddy’s Head. Two movies slayed the most on the platform this year and received a solid chunk of screen time in the teaser, with breakthrough favorite In a Violent Nature, and the David Dastmalchian-led Late Night with the Devil sitting in the front seat and steering audiences straight into hell.

The entire world came together to celebrate one of the most popular genres this year on Shudder, with the streamer serving as home base for titles from a multitude of countries. Representing Australia was You’ll Never Find Me and The Demon Disorder, while the spine-chilling spider-centered feature, Infested, crawled all the way from France. Denmark gave audiences Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever, with the United Kingdom hitting us with incredibly unsettling vibes through Stop Motion and Daddy’s Head, and Austria pairing up with Germany on The Devil’s Bath. Canada was behind one of the year’s biggest indie horror pieces - In a Violent Nature - with Ireland shaking us to our core through Oddity, and France’s MadS and Guatemala’s Rita rounding out the year for Shudder’s incredible lineup.

Shudder’s Films From the U.S.

Pouring in the most selections over the last year was the United States, which debuted titles including Destroy All Neighbors, History of Evil, Late Night with the Devil (co-produced with Australia and United Arab Emirates), Hell Hole, V/H/S/Beyond, Azrael, and Black Cab.

Before we step into the new year, every horror fan out there will want to be sure they’re caught up with Shudder’s incredible 2024 lineup. You can head over to the streamer now to see these titles and many, many more. Check out the celebratory sizzle reel above.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Late Night With the Devil A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes

