Depending on who you ask, August is the unofficial start of the Halloween season. The days are slowly getting shorter which makes it the perfect time to start binging some of your favorite scary movies. Over the last few years, the horror-centric Shudder has been the best streaming option for any genre fan with its great array of chilling content. Now, Shudder has announced its full lineup for its annual 61-day Halloween celebration. Starting on September 1 and running to October 31 (Halloween), horror fans’ lives will be full of new original film and television series premieres along with some classic movies joining this horrifyingly fun party.

In terms of the streamer’s original series, 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time will have its premiere on September 7 and Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror will premiere on September 30. The Untitled Boulet Brothers Series will also be premiering with its date yet to be announced. The specials this year include Joe Bob Halloween 2022 Special (working title) premiering on October 21 at 9 PM ET on Shudder TV and the Ghoul Log is back 24/7 for the entire duration of the event. Shudder’s Halloween Hotline will also be available once again every Friday in October from 3 to 4 PM EST for any horror fan to call in and talk about their favorite films.

The original and exclusive films premiering during their Halloween season include Who Invited Them on September 1, Saloum on September 8, Flux Gourmet and Speak No Evil on September 15, Raven’s Hollow on September 22, Sissy on September 29, and Deadstream on October 6. However, The more notable film premieres are closer to Halloween. We’ll see the horrific genre return of Dario Argento with his new film Dark Glasses on October 13, V/H/S 99 on October 20 which is the sequel to Shudder’s most-watched 2021 film V/H/S 94, and the streaming debut of the Rebecca Hall-starrer Resurrection on October 28.

Image via Shudder

That being said, it wouldn’t be Halloween without some classics and Shudder is once again adding some heavy hitters. The streamer is showing Rob Zombie some love this season as they’re adding his films 31, The Devil’s Rejects, and The Lords of Salem on September 1. Other chilling additions include The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue on September 5, Mind Games on September 6, Extraordinary Tales on September 12, Cemetery of Terror on September 19, and Trick or Treats on September 26.

Shudder offers an unparalleled selection of horror at an affordable price, for only $4.99 a month it has the deepest genre library of any streaming service around. Whether you're a novice who doesn’t know where to start or a hardcore fan of horror, it has something new for everyone to discover. Its user-friendly interface also breaks the genre down in a very digestible way. From classic franchises like Halloween to underrated gems like Slumber Party Massacre 2 to modern original classics like Revenge, Shudder is the undead king of the horror genre. It looks like the streamer’s beautifully deranged reign is only getting stronger with this next huge 61-day Halloween event.

While we wait for this scare-tastic event to start on September 1, you can watch the trailer for this fright-filled event down below. You can also get started with your Shudder subscription today at their website.