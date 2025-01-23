For every influential horror film that has scared generations of moviegoers, there are others that don't get talked about enough. Maybe they were overshadowed by studio productions with bigger names in the cast, or they just weren’t taken seriously by mainstream audiences. Over 120 years of horror cinema have made it hard to watch every single film out there without some of them falling through the cracks into obscurity.

A new docuseries on Shudder has made it easier to uncover what you might have missed. Across two seasons, Horror’s Greatest does a deep dive into picking the greatest of the slasher, haunted house, found footage, and other subgenres, but it’s not just the famous titles that get mentioned. Film nerds and newcomers alike will experience how creepy, gross, and funny cult classics or niche movies are, with an impressive lineup of familiar names whose interviews provide insight along this journey of thrills and chills.

‘Horror’s Greatest’ Is a New Addition to Shudder’s Original Documentaries

Shudder is a home base for all things horror that goes beyond having a vast collection of movies and TV shows. There are several original documentary series dedicated to the genre and its connection with the audience. Behind the Monsters (2021) examines the cultural importance of six iconic villains and their lasting impact, Queer for Fear (2022) offers insights from LGBTQ creators and fans, and The 101 Scariest Movie Moments (2022) counts down the frights that linger after the credits have rolled. Now, the “screaming” service presents Horror’s Greatest, with a lineup of interviewees who reflect on the movies that have freaked them out and that might freak you out next.

Actors like David Dastmalchian and Kate Siegel appear, both clearly having a blast talking about the genre that has given them some of their best roles. Joining them are writers, Joe Hill and Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), and scholars, Tananarive Due and Tracey Salisbury, with even drag personalities, The Boulet Brothers, among the group. The diversity included adds more perspectives around the horror genre, but Horror’s Greatest isn’t too analytical. What separates this series from other horror documentaries that do a deep dive, are the topics that get explored.

Every Episode of ‘Horror’s Greatest’ Offers a Unique Topic

Image via Shudder

There is a memorable opening title sequence and framing device seen throughout the episode that moves puppets around a miniature set. A mad scientist brings a new corpse into an audience of decaying bodies and turns a projector on to start the show, even as one of the post-mortem attendees loses their head. Like Behind the Monsters and 101 Scariest Movie Moments, clips from the movies are inserted to grab your attention as Season 1 of Horror’s Greatest digs into the first episode that covers the history of the familiar, overused, and reinvention of “Tropes & Clichés."

When looking back on James Whale’s horror comedy The Old Dark House, Joe Hill notices how the director takes advantage of audience expectations of a haunted house story, saying, “That’s kind of fascinating right there, that, you know, as early as the 1930s, we already understood that horror films often have a very basic template.” Another episode, “Giant Monsters,” includes spending time to learn about the evolution of Godzilla, without forgetting to put the spotlight onto the many different kinds of kaiju, the scary and zany, that have also been made. Further into Season 1, there are “Japanese Horror” and “Stephen King Adaptations,” with Season 2 bringing even more topics.

Shudder Continues To Bring New Movies to Fans

Image via Shudder

Season 2 begins with “Animal Attacks," which have scarier beasts than Cujo, or when it comes to Squirm (1976), far more disgusting, thanks to electrified worms that become man-eaters. Alongside later episodes, "Killer Dates," and "Film Scores," the newest season makes an even stronger case for the series being the ideal place for horror hounds and spooky newbies to pick out what could be next on their watchlist from the broad, diverse, horror genre. Told in a way that is easy to digest as it shifts across different decades, the series doesn't take itself too seriously with playful editing.

Early in the “Tropes & Clichés" episode, it stitches together different moments from Scream 2, where Cici (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is watching a TV screen that now plays the opening scene of Maureen (Jada Pinkett Smith) summing up slasher flicks, "It's a dumbass white movie, about some dumbass white girls getting their white asses cut the f*ck up." It's a hilarious way for the episode to have fun in commenting on the meta theme of the Scream franchise. In a quick turnaround, Season 1 aired over the summer, but already Season 2 has been released to get 2025 started right. That means you have plenty of episodes to catch up on to enjoy this Shudder documentary series. It's a welcome addition that is full of the passion last seen in Behind the Monsters to Queer for Fear and 101 Scariest Movie Moments. The show explores the famous "greats" in the genre, with a much-needed focus on the begotten or underrated international horror movies that haven’t gotten their due. Tune in -- if you dare.

Horror's Greatest is streaming on Shudder.

