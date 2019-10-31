Call the Shudder Hotline Today & Get Personalized Horror Movie Picks

0

If you, like me, are dreading the thought of going out tonight for Halloween, then you might want to consider calling Shudder‘s special hotline today because they have found a way to make staying in a whole lot more fun The AMC streamer is focused on all things horror so it’s safe to say that if Shudder is doing something special for the spookiest day of the year, it’s something you’ll want to get in on.

So, what exactly is this special hotline from Shudder all about? Well, per a press release from the streamer (and a very fun tweet, as seen below), Shudder has set up a special Halloween hotline that will go live from 3-4 pm ET (12-1 pm PT). If you call the hotline, you’ll get to speak to Shudder’s head curator, Samuel Zimmerman, who will give you personalized horror movie recommendations to make your Halloween festivities infinitely more scare-filled than you could have imagined. How does he come up with a personalized recommendation? Well, first you have to tell him things like your mood or what your horror tastes are and then Zimmerman will reel off a rec. Why is this the most perfect idea ever?

Sometimes you need help picking what to watch next. So our head curator, @samdzimmerman, will be offering callers his live, personalized picks for a perfect #Halloween night/weekend viewing. Call Sam on the Shudder Hotline today from 3-4pm ET to get a recommendation! Number TBA📞 pic.twitter.com/pa4gkf7IH6 — Shudder (@Shudder) October 31, 2019

If you’re looking for a good recommendation and are interested in hitting up Zimmerman on the Shudder Halloween hotline, you can call (201) 305-9178. Make sure you get in there quick because, as noted above, the hotline won’t be open for very long. Shudder predicts call volume will be high so have the number ready to dial by the time 3 p.m. rolls around. And, if you don’t already have a Shudder subscription, call the hotline and take advantage of the streamer’s 7-day trial before officially signing up. What better way to test drive Shudder than with a personalized horror movie recommendation from a horror movie pro?

