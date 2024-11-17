Tis the season for Christmas horror films. Whether it be classics like Black Christmas and Silent Night, Deadly Night or modern gems like Better Watch Out, there’s no shortage of frosty holiday terrors for genre fans to enjoy. Over the last decade, the horror-centric streamer Shudder has been keeping the blood-soaked tradition alive with their own batch of festive nightmares. One of the best examples of this in recent years has been the horror thriller The Sacrifice Game. Now the 2023 critically acclaimed satanic panic film is finally coming to Blu-ray thanks to Black Fawn Distribution.

Black Fawn will be releasing two versions of The Sacrifice Game on Blu-ray. The first edition simply comes with the film on Blu-ray with a nostalgic VHS-like slipcover of the original poster. The release will include both the original and uncut versions of the film and the inside cover is also reversible. Special features include an audio commentary with director Jenn Wexler and the cast, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a behind-the-scenes photo gallery, a trailer for the film and a music video for Antoni Maiovvi's "Twilight Of The Flesh.” If that wasn’t enough, this edition comes with an additional stocking stuffer in the form of mini lobby cards. This is all for $24.99 USD plus shipping.

The more expensive edition, the “Blacklist Package” mega pack, comes with everything the standard version comes with, plus a “floating Clara" blockhead, a decorative "Sacrifice Game" Christmas tree bauble, an iron-on "Sacrifice Game" patch from Patches 4 You and a vinyl VHS "Sacrifice Game" sticker from Vinyl Hell Sticker Co. That’s not all, as there will be two special limited edition surprise gifts as well. This gift-worthy edition will be available for $88.99 USD.

What Is ‘The Sacrifice Game’ About?

The Sacrifice Game follows two students, Samantha and Clara, in 1971 America who have been left behind on winter break at their boarding school. For Clara that was nothing new, but this wasn’t supposed to happen to Samantha. Their teacher, Rose, tries to bring comfort to them, making things feel as normal as possible. However, that doesn’t go to plan when a group of Satan worshiping serial killers come knocking at their door, inviting them to play a game that few will survive.

Blending the nostalgic atmosphere found in films of the 70s and early 80s with a quirky modern horror comedy style, The Sacrifice Game is one of the more unique holiday bloodbaths out there. It’s full of satisfying twists and turns with an ensemble cast that’s to die for. Leading the way are Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Olivia Scott Welch (Fear Street) as this oddball romantic murderous couple, but the entire cast featuring Chloë Levine, Gus Kenworthy, Madison Baines and Georgia Acken all add so much infectious life to this deadly film. What starts off as a horror version of The Holdovers unravels into a film that flips the script on what fans are used to in the “satanic panic” sub-genre. Most critics agreed as The Sacrifice Game scored an eye-popping Certified Fresh rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Let ‘The Sacrifice Game’ Begin

The Sacrifice Game is currently streaming alongside other Christmas horror films on Shudder. You can also pre-order both versions of the film’s Blu-ray on Black Fawn’s website, as the film is set to be released the week of December 2, 2024. The Sacrifice Game now joins other Shudder original Christmas horror films like Christmas Bloody Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Knife and The Apology, which have all made the jump to Blu-ray.

