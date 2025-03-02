Waiting another decade for Hayao Miyazaki to release his next masterpiece is near torture. The good news is that international Studio Ghibli fans can now immerse themselves in the legendary animator's rediscovered graphic novel that was only available in the Japanese market until 2022. Thanks to First Second Books' English translation by Alex Dudok de Wit, the world can now experience the enchanting story that foreshadowed Miyazaki's most iconic films.

Before Princess Mononoke or Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Hayao Miyazaki created Shuna’s Journey, a lesser-known yet deeply influential illustrated manga published in 1983. This long-lost masterpiece was entirely drawn and written by Miyazaki, who used a breathtaking watercolor palette to bring to life a narrative that mirrors his love for European culture and Asian folklore. Per EW, Shuna’s Journey offers a profound window into the beloved themes and artistry that would later become central to Studio Ghibli's cinematic career.

'Shuna's Journey' Is a Reimagined Tibetan Tale About Heroism, Greed, and the Balance Between Civilization and Nature

As one of the greatest living animators of our time, any tangible piece of artwork from the hands of Hayao Miyazaki is a rare treasure all in itself. Shuna's Journey is more than a rough draft of the director's revered storytelling talents; it's a nostalgic window into his earliest inspirations. According to Miyazaki's afterword, "This story was based on the Tibetan folktale The Prince Who Turned into a Dog...I have come up with a kind of visual adaptation of my own." Written decades ago, the animator's dream of a brave adventure West is reflected in his protagonist’s quest to save his homeland from starvation.

Shuna's Journey follows Prince Shuna, the young heir of a small, impoverished kingdom facing the threat of famine. Upon rescuing a dying traveler on the road, Shuna learns of a mythical golden grain from the land of the god-men, believed to possess the power to save his people from starvation. Shuna, fueled by hope, then breaks the rules of his valley and sets out on a life-or-death quest to obtain this grain.

Throughout his journey, Shuna traverses unforgiving landscapes, confronts cannibalistic tribes, and rescues two enslaved sisters, Thea and her younger sibling, from a bustling castle town in the trade of human trafficking. The young nomad's unwavering determination leads him to the land of the god-men, where he obtains the golden grain, but with a great sacrifice. With the help of Thea, Shuna returns home and plants the seeds, returning prosperity to his valley and becoming a hero!

Miyazaki's 'Shuna's Journey' Is a Nostalgic Window Into the Beginnings of 'Nausicaä' and 'Princess Mononoke'