The Marvel Cinematic Universe has established that there are other planes of existence that can be entered from the Material Plane. We’ve seen some of these planes in Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Moon Knight, and especially the two Black Panther films. In Wakanda, the other dimension is the Ancestral Plane — the afterlife where Wakandans believe their souls go when they die. Black Panthers can also visit the Ancestral Plane after taking the sacred Heart-Shaped Herb. And that’s exactly what Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) does in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After the loss of her mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and the impending attack from Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), Shuri realizes that the only way she can protect her country is by becoming the Black Panther. But she has to complete the ritual of ingesting the Herb and getting guidance from former warriors before she can become one herself.

The Ancestral Plane

We saw T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) undergo a similar ritual in the first film to commune with his father, King T’Chaka (John Kani) in the Ancestral Plane. When Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) stole the throne and the Black Panther suit, he too met his father. But Shuri isn’t that lucky.

Most viewers will guess that Shuri isn’t able to meet the person she most wants to — her brother, T’Challa. The film’s creators remain respectful of Boseman’s passing and do not include any augmented footage of him. In T’Challa’s absence, surely the warrior that Shuri needs guidance from is her mother, right? Wrong! Writers Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole write in a cameo that’s both fan service and vital to Shuri’s hero’s journey.

Shuri emerges in an Ancestral Plane that looks like the Wakandan throne room that’s underwater after Namor’s first attack. She turns to the throne and, in the place of her mother, finds Killmonger seated there. Instead of her loved ones, why does Shuri meet Killmonger? There are a few reasons for this.

Why Killmonger?

The Heart-Shaped Herb that Shuri consumes is artificially created in her lab, so it’s possible that the plant’s properties don’t react the same way as the natural one — perhaps it leans into the darker emotions, rather than the peaceful ones. But the Heart-Shaped Herb is only part of the issue. When Shuri enters the Ancestral Plane, she is in a state of mind very different from that of her brother in Black Panther. Plus, she has never cared for the ancient traditions of Wakanda, so Shuri has to force herself to undergo one of these rituals, and that grates against her personal beliefs.

Shuri didn’t interact with Killmonger much in Black Panther, but the two cousins have a shared anger over the loss of their family — Killmonger was left orphaned after his father N'Jobu (Sterling K. Brown) was shot by young T’Chaka, and Killmonger was subsequently abandoned. Similarly, Shuri is in turmoil, still struggling to process the death of her brother, whom Shuri believes she should have been able to save given her scientific gifts. In fact, the Heart-Shaped Herb she creates from the Talokan flower would have saved T’Challa’s life, but Shuri didn’t know of its existence. Add to that, Shuri is now orphaned after the murder of her mother at Namor’s hands, exactly like Killmonger was.

Consumed by Vengeance

Both of them are fueled by their need for vengeance. Killmonger spent his entire life seeking Wakanda, his homeland, to take over the throne and complete his father’s mission of using vibranium to end the oppression of Black people in the world. Shuri is burdened by her new role as ruler of Wakanda, which is at odds with her desire to kill Namor for assassinating her mother. Both characters also share the familial bond over not feeling accepted for who they are in Wakanda. Killmonger was an outsider who brought his violent tendencies to his brief reign in Wakanda. Shuri trusts in science and has always rebelled against the traditions and rituals of her country, something that the leader of the Jabari Tribe, M'Baku (Winston Duke) constantly reminds her of.

The cousins do not see eye to eye in the Ancestral Plane, but they are emotionally aligned — driven by searing grief and untamed vengeance. Ideologically, however, Shuri and Killmonger couldn’t be further apart. Killmonger made murder his greatest skill whereas Shuri has always believed in the power of science. Why would Shuri see her cousin in the Ancestral Plane then? Because there is someone else in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who evokes the same thinking as Killmonger.

Earlier in the film, Namor abducts Shuri and introduces her to his underwater world of Talokan. But he also shares his hatred of the surface world, which has oppressed people who look like himself and like Shuri. His intention is to declare war on the world, and conquering Wakanda would be a step toward Namor’s global war. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Killmonger intended to do the same thing for his community. With Namor’s words fresh in her mind, it’s not a coincidence that she encounters her country’s other nemesis in the Ancestral Plane. In a way, her ancestors were looking out for her because the best way to beat an enemy is to understand them.

A Different Ancestral Plane

The Ancestral Plane even looks different for both Shuri and Killmonger. While T'Challa entered the legendary green veld filled with former Black Panthers, Killmonger saw his childhood home, because that was the last time he was happy, and he was never able to let go of his loss. Shuri, too, is still too grounded in reality and her pain, so her version of the Plane reflects the world she's briefly left behind.

Shuri does eventually see her mother in the Plane, but this is in the final act of the film, and it’s after she has been gravely injured. Could that have been a fever dream? And what’s to say the experiences in the Ancestral Plane are any different? The Heart-Shaped Herb seems to send Shuri, T’Challa, and Killmonger into a near-death state, so it’s within the realm of possibility that Wakandans can see their ancestors while semi-conscious. Shuri’s trip to the Ancestral Plane also suggests that the Wakandan ancestors are a forgiving people. They appear to have accepted Killmonger as one of their own despite the havoc he wreaked.

In the end, Shuri’s interaction with Killmonger gives her the chance to confront her emotions, no matter how dark they are. But meeting Killmonger also put into perspective how her anger and desire for vengeance would lead to destruction, not only of Namor, but also of Wakanda. She needed the reminder of where that path leads (plus a nudge from her mother), and it helps her make the correct decision to spare Namor’s life and both their nations.

