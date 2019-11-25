‘Shutter Island’ Coming to 4K Blu-ray for its 10th Anniversary in 2020

0

2010 was a tough year to be married to Leonardo DiCaprio. In Christopher Nolan‘s Inception, DiCaprio tried to plant an idea into Cillian Murphy‘s brain while being haunted by visions of his dead wife Marion Cotillard. And in Martin Scorsese‘s Shutter Island, DiCaprio tried to solve a mysterious case on a psychiatric hospital while being haunted by visions of his dead wife Michelle Williams. While Nolan’s mind-bending exploration of marital trauma has since been released on 4K Blu-ray, now it’s time for Scorsese’s vision to get its due. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Shutter Island is being released in a handsome, limited edition steelbook 4K Blu-ray on February 11, 2020.

If you haven’t seen Shutter Island, it is, lowkey, one of the master’s best and most underrated pictures. The movie propulses forward with a breakneck pace — yet spends plenty of time on the tragic melancholies haunting each character. The cinematography, the score (sourced uniquely from preexisting pieces), the editing — all formally exquisite, and all designed to scare the pants off of you. I love Scorsese in “grim genre mode” (his remake of Cape Fear friggin’ slaps), and Shutter Island is a pitch-perfect example. With apologies to Brian de Palma, it’s one of the best contemporary Hitchcock riffs to date.

Shutter Island's 4K Blu-ray steelbook drops February 11, 2020. Check out the official synopsis, plus quick summary of its special features, below.