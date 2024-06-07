The Big Picture Shutter Island's movie adaptation is a faithful adaptation of it's novel with subtle changes that enhance the cinematic experience.

The island is described as being much smaller in the book, which makes it more eerie, while the film captures visual beauty.

The change of ending in the film adaptation leaves things ambiguous, allowing the viewer to interpret the final moments.

Published by Dennis Lehane in 2003, and adapted for the big screen by Martin Scorsese in 2010, Shutter Island is a phenomenal, mind-bend of a story. The film introduces us to U.S. Marshall Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is tasked with investigating the disappearance of a murderess who once resided in Ashecliffe Hospital — an asylum located on the dreary and remote Shutter Island. But as he and his partner Chuck (Mark Ruffalo) investigate the darkened halls of the asylum, they learn there are some deep secrets hidden within the walls. The story is chock-full of dark twists, and leaves its audience with much to think about and interpret by the time it ends.

However, adapting such an intricate novel for the screen is no easy feat. After all, books and movies are two very different forms of media. One relies on the imagination of its reader, while the other relies on visuals. But if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s Scorsese. And for the most part, Shutter Island remains a faithful adaptation of Lehane’s novel. Still, despite his prowess as a director, there were some changes Scorsese made that were necessary to best tell the story of Shutter Island through film. So be warned, if you by some chance haven’t yet checked out Shutter Island’s book or subsequent film, spoilers lie ahead.

The Size of the Island is Much Smaller in the Book

While the film does a phenomenal job at bringing the mysterious Shutter Island to life, it does change a detail that the book hit on. The novel makes a point of saying the island is extremely small, so much so that it would be nearly impossible to slip away unnoticed — which makes the disappearance of Rachel Solando (Emily Mortimer) all the more unsettling. But the smaller size does allow the detectives to better canvas the land and find the clues they need. All of the major places we see throughout the film, such as the cliffs and the lighthouse, are in the book, but the way the book describes it makes everything feel much more claustrophobic than the movie portrays. The film still captures the eeriness of the island, but it’s not quite as remote as the book says it to be, which does take away some of the creep factor the book portrays so well. But it doesn’t take away from the breathtaking visuals that come from putting the island on film. It may differ in size, but it perfectly captures the visuals of Lehane’s writing.

It Takes Longer to Decipher Rachel Solando’s Clue in the Book

Teddy is tasked with investigating the disappearance of Rachel Solando, a woman who had previously murdered her children, landing her in Ashecliffe. She leaves behind notes that lead Teddy to find her, ominous ones that say things such as “The law of 4. Who is 67?” In the movie, Teddy decodes this fairly quickly and finds Rachel with minimal difficulty. But in the book, there is a lot more trial and error behind Teddy’s sleuthing skills. This inevitably comes down to timing. Where the book is a mystery, and needs to spell out every step of the investigation, the movie can rely on visual clues that help shorten the time spent on the clue. It leaves us with a much more fast-paced and thrilling journey, where the book keeps the reader on their toes, lingering on the suspense as long as possible.

Teddy Isn't Very Likable in the Book

Image via Paramount Pictures

When it comes to crafting a main character, you have to decide what kind of character you want them to be. Do you want them to be likable? Mysterious? Cruel? Dennis Lehane takes the latter approach, and gives us a much more cruel Teddy Daniels than the movie does. On both paper and film, we know that Teddy is a man with baggage. We get flashbacks to his time in the war, and learn that his wife died in a tragic fire. As well as the debilitating migraines he deals with throughout as a result of these tragic memories. So his more gruff nature in the novel isn’t anything to flag. It doesn’t lead to suspicion about his character or the ultimate twist of the novel, it just feels like he’s a stone-cold detective who’s gone through some heavy things in his life.

Related The Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese Thriller Scarier Than Some Horror Movies Martin Scorsese is lauded for his crime films, but this rare pivot into a thriller is one of his best collaborations with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The movie, however, takes a different approach to Teddy’s character. He’s still cold at times, and carries the emotional weight of his past with him throughout, but there’s a sort of softness to him that Scorsese brings out. The book also has the benefit of being able to flesh the character out for longer, which allows for more depth. Whereas the movie has significantly less time to introduce its characters and allow you to get to know them. Softening Teddy’s character in the movie allows for a helpful juxtaposition to those around him, which helps throw audiences off the scent of his true identity. While still giving insight into his haunted past.

‘Shutter Island’s Film Adaptation Changes the Ending

Close

For the most part, Shutter Island’s film adaptation stays true to its source material. But there is one major change Scorsese made when adapting the film: the ending. Things remain the same at first though. Teddy is eventually revealed to be Andrew Laeddis, the elusive 67th patient at Ashecliffe, not the Marshall he had claimed to be throughout the movie. And Rachel Solando isn’t a real patient, but rather revealed to be Teddy’s wife Dolores, whom he killed after she drowned their three children. However, the aftermath of these reveals differs between the book and the movie.

In the book, Teddy/Andrew accepts what he’s done and, in an effort to escape the guilt and grief he feels, opts to have the lobotomy done on him. He doesn’t seem to revert back to his alter ego of Teddy Daniels, he doesn’t deny that his wife killed their children, and that he killed her in retaliation. He goes willingly for the lobotomy experiment, which is his way of ridding himself of the guilt he feels. In the movie, this decision is given much more depth, and is also left rather ambiguous to the viewer. After learning the truth, Teddy/Andrew sits alongside his partner Chuck (who is revealed to be one of the doctors at the asylum), and the pair smoke cigarettes as Teddy/Andrew seemingly reverts back to his alter-ego. Chuck shakes his head sadly at Dr. Cawley (Ben Kingsley), signaling that their treatment wasn’t successful. But as a doctor approaches Teddy/Andrew, prepared to whisk him off to his lobotomy, he says something to Chuck that changes everything: “Which would be worse: To live as a monster, or to die as a good man?” He then walks toward the doctors, leaving we the viewer, and Chuck, to wonder if Teddy really had reverted back to his imaginary life, or if he simply wanted an escape from guilt.

This change to the ending is small in theory but opens up a whole plethora of interpretations, and allows for so much rewatchability. You can watch it with the belief that Teddy knows what he’s doing and is choosing the lobotomy willingly. Or you can watch it with the belief that the treatment was unsuccessful and he really did believe he was Teddy Daniels, a U.S. Marshall sent to Shutter Island to investigate the disappearance of a patient. Whatever way you look at it, there’s no denying that Shutter Island has one of the most masterful endings in film, and that’s something that will never change.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Shutter Island is available to rent on Apple TV in the U.S.

RENT ON APPLE TV