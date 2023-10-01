Since 2002, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have collaborated on multiple feature films. These two iconic fixtures of modern American cinema first worked together on the dramatic films – Gangs of New York and The Aviator, followed by The Departed which garnered acclaim, including a long overdue Best Picture and Best Director Academy Award for Scorsese. These collaborations have proven to be successful both critically and financially, with all of DiCaprio's features directed by Scorsese grossing over 100 million dollars. However, the one of these films that might feel the least typical for either Scorsese or DiCaprio remains an underrated fixture in both of their filmographies.

Shutter Island, based on a 2003 book written by Dennis Lehane, follows DiCaprio's character, a U.S. Marshal named Teddy Daniels, investigating the disappearance of a patient at a secretive, isolated psychiatric facility. DiCaprio is joined by Mark Ruffalo as his partner, Chuck. The island-set facility is overseen by two doctors portrayed by legendary actors Ben Kingsley and the late Max von Sydow. DiCaprio's role undergoes a grueling mental transformation over the course of the film, and the intensity of the performance is unmatched in quality.

'Shutter Island' Is More Than Your Typical Thriller

Shutter Island reveals itself to be something more than a simple detective story, as strange occurrences and coverups slowly morph the thriller from a movie about a missing person investigation into a paranoid psychological horror film. Although he is often most closely associated with his work within the crime genre thanks to gangster movie classics like Goodfellas and The Irishman, Scorsese has shown no signs that he is opposed to the horror genre, and has worked within it several times. In fact, one of the most financially successful films of Scorsese’s career was his remake of the classic horror film Cape Fear, which earned Robert De Niro an Academy Award nomination for taking on the role of a vicious serial killer who was portrayed by Robert Mitchum in the original 1962 film. Shutter Island is sometimes classified as a psychological thriller because it does not include the jump scares that are often associated with the genre, but the grotesque places that Cape Fear goes to couldn’t be seen as anything other than horror.

Many of Scorsese’s most underrated films are within the horror genre, including his 1999 film Bringing Out The Dead, which starred Nicolas Cage as a mentally disturbed ambulance driver that begins to have haunting visions. Although the film may have been different in tone than some of Scorsese’s other films, it retained the haunting depiction of New York City that was present in classics like Taxi Driver, After Hours, and The King of Comedy. The film also deals with Catholic guilt and repression, which are common topics in many Scorsese projects, including his religious epics The Last Temptation of Christ and Silence. While it was not as broadly well received at the time of its initial release, Bringing Out the Dead has subsequently earned praise for being one of Scorsese’s more underappreciated films, and one of the better performances that Cage has ever given. Perhaps it got overlooked due to its release in 1999, which is often cited as being one of the greatest years in cinematic history, due to the sheer number of all-time classics that were released within the twelve-month period.

Shutter Island is easily the most underrated project that Scorsese and DiCaprio made together, as it is the only film that they collaborated on that did not receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. This isn’t entirely surprising, as the film was released in February, and thus did not get the same robust campaign that most fall releases do; it also is a horror film, which is a genre that has notoriously struggled at the Oscars. Nonetheless, Shutter Island is still remembered as one of the most interesting projects of both of their careers, proving that horror was a genre that was worthy of taking seriously. Much of the initial attention that Shutter Island received was due to its twist, but knowing the ending certainly does not make it any weaker on subsequent viewings. In fact, the film’s thrilling deconstruction of mental health, paranoia, and toxic masculinity only becomes more prominent for viewers that have seen the film multiple times, and can see that Scorsese was hinting at the shocking twist from the very beginning.

What Makes Martin Scorsese's 'Shutter Island' Feel Like a Horror Movie?

Martin Scorsese is known to be a masterful director with a keen eye for the right material to fill out scenes, sweeping camera movements, and attention to detail. This makes Shutter Island a uniquely discomforting movie as every element is designed around creating an off-kilter experience. From the opening shot of a ship slowly materializing through a sea of haze, with a blaring foghorn and the ocean waves filling the soundscape, Shutter Island is already building suspense. As U.S. Marshal Daniels makes his way onto the island, a chilling point-of-view shot depicts a patient on the island silently miming a shushing gesture. Her uncanny body language and pale eyes staring right down the camera – at the viewer as much as at Daniels – combine to make some of the creepiest imagery in any Scorsese film.

Scorsese and his masterful, decades-long collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker cut together the film with small, disorienting moments – most notably the invisible water glass during a scene between DiCaprio and Robin Bartlett – that add to the suspenseful, surreal quality of the story. Editing, cinematography, and stark use of sound design and classical music are all tools Scorsese and his crew utilize to craft a thrilling, brilliantly staged mystery thriller.

As Daniels' investigation into the missing patient continues, he begins discovering that things are not what they seem at this facility. The trail of conspiracies leads him through interviews with Ben Kingsley's Dr. John Cawley and many patients who seem like they are maybe being coached to respond in certain ways. Audiences definitely understand at this point that there may be some major reveals coming down the pike, as Daniels' perspective slowly shifts, and it goes from a mystery film to something far more horrifying.

Why Is Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Shutter Island' Performance So Strong?