We’ve all got our favorites - The Others, The Sixth Sense, Fight Club, Seven - no matter which plot twist you’d consider to be your favorite in cinema, there’s certainly no lack of options. Right now, one of the wildest moments of “didn’t see that coming” has found a new streaming home, with Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island currently streaming on Paramount+. The fourth movie to come from the collaboration between the famed director and one of his favorite actors, Leonardo DiCaprio, the psychological thriller is a rush of adrenaline from beginning to end. As one might expect from a Scorsese-helmed flick, the rest of the call sheet isn’t too shabby either, with Mark Ruffalo (Zodiac), Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List), Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) and Max von Sydow (The Exorcist) supporting DiCaprio in a fine piece of cinema.

Set in 1954, the bleak, dismal, and dark surroundings of Shutter Island take place on a remote island where an insane asylum known as Ashecliffe Hospital serves as the home to the most dangerous, criminally insane people out there. It’s nearly impossible to escape the prison-like building and its steep cliffs that tower above harsh and choppy waters, but the impossible has happened, as U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (DiCaprio) is there to investigate the escape of a female killer. He, along with his new partner, Chuck Aule (Ruffalo), are hot on the case, but there are plenty of mysteries that await the pair as they walk the grounds of the asylum.

As far as its Rotten Tomatoes score is concerned, Shutter Island is pretty darn far down in Scorsese’s lifetime repertoire. The feature sits in 32nd place with a 69% critics’ approval rating, far from the top dogs like The Last Waltz, The Irishman and Mean Streets. Still, the production managed to rake in a pretty penny at the global box office, earning nearly $295 million against its $80 million budget, making it yet another financial success for the celebrated director.

The Brotherhood of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

It’s obvious that, throughout his career, Scorsese has picked some favorite actors that he enjoys collaborating with time and time again. In the lead are most definitely DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, with both men popping in plenty of the Taxi Driver helmer’s projects. For DiCaprio, Shutter Island was the fourth time that he worked alongside Scorsese, with the pair previously teaming up on Gangs of New York, The Aviator and The Departed before delving into the dark waters of the psychological thriller.

Right now, intrigued audiences can head over to Paramount+ to see the dynamic duo in action with Shutter Island now streaming.

