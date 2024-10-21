While personal mileage may vary, it's hard to argue that Leonardo DiCaprio is not one of the greatest actors of his generation, if not of all time. He has a plethora of hits on his resume, including team-ups with some of the most iconic directors to ever step behind a camera, such as James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and Christopher Nolan. One of his many Scorsese team-ups saw him star alongside Mark Ruffalo and Ben Kingsley in Shutter Island, the 2010 psychological thriller which was quietly added to Peacock after previously having no streaming home. The film tells the story of two U.S. Marshals who go to a mental institution on an inhabitable island to investigate a patient's disappearance. Shutter Island boasts a 69% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The script for Shutter Island came from Laeta Kalogridis, who adapted it from the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane. Shutter Island is still viewed as Kalogridis' most famous work to date, but she's also worked as a scribe on other projects such as Alita: Battle Angel, where she teamed up with James Cameron to write the screenplay. She also penned the script for Alexander, the 2004 sword-and-sandal epic starring Colin Farrell and Anthony Hopkins, and Terminator Genisys, the dystopian, cyberpunk sci-fi thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke. Scorsese has worked with DiCaprio countless times, including most recently on Killer of the Flower Moon, a crime thriller that also stars Robert De Niro. The two also teamed up together for The Wolf of Wall Street, the biopic detailing the life of Jordan Belfort, which is regarded as one of DiCaprio's best performances ever.

What Other Projects Does Leonardo DiCaprio Have Coming Up?

DiCaprio is attached to star in nine upcoming projects, including several biopics. He's been tapped to play Jim Jones and Theodore Roosevelt in Jim Jones and Roosevelt, each of which are currently in production but lacking official release dates. He's also set to play Leonardo da Vinci in the film of the same name, and has reportedly signed on to play both Ulysses S. Grant and Frank Sinatra in untitled biopics which are still in development but not in production.

Shutter Island stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, and was written by Laeta Kalogridis and directed by Martin Scorsese. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Shutter Island exclusively on Peacock.

Shutter Island Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, two US marshals, are sent to an asylum on a remote island in order to investigate the disappearance of a patient, where Teddy uncovers a shocking truth about the place. Release Date February 14, 2010 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Mark Ruffalo , Ben Kingsley , Max Von Sydow , Michelle Williams , Emily Mortimer Runtime 138 minutes Writers Laeta Kalogridis , Dennis Lehane Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

