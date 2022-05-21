If we're being completely honest, there is no other kind of relationship that remotely compares to our relationship with our siblings. Whether filled with rivalry and hard feelings or nothing but sweet love and appreciation, it is an undeniable fact that the powerful bond shared between two people of the same blood—or not—is quite unmatched.

From Sam and Dean Winchester to Leia and Luke Skywalker, movies and television have always offered their viewers a wide range of sibling duos that audiences simply could not help emphasizing with. At times, it almost feels like viewers, too, are a part of these characters' compelling connections.

Sam and Dean Winchester

Okay, but, how cool would it be to go ghost hunting with these two? While it is obvious Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are the protagonists of the enthralling series Supernatural, their strong bond has slowly developed, becoming one of the main plotlines in the show.

It is clear that these two charming characters won over a lot of people's hearts both individually and as a team, strengthening their relationship throughout the episodes and kicking ass as the incredible dynamic duo they are. The Winchester brothers gave the expression "to hell and back" a whole 'nother meaning.

Will and Jonathan Byers

This Stranger Things duo is arguably one of the best things about the famous sci-fi series. From the very beginning, it is evident that Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp) share a very intimate and protective bond, especially when it comes to the older brother's shielding over the youngest.

Jonathan would do anything to ensure Will's safety, even if it includes a terrifying trip to the Upside Down. Facing a good number of bizarre creatures is probably not the character's main concern as long as he gets to bring his little brother back to welfare (where they can later discuss their awesome taste in music).

Katara and Sokka

What better way to show affection than by constantly having each other's backs and defending one another through the thick and thin? There is no doubt that this Water Tribe duo of Avatar: The Last Airbender loves each other to their cores, often working together and consequently becoming the best version of themselves.

Katara and Sokka are unquestionably one of the most treasured pairs of siblings on television, and one of the most accurate representations of the brother-sister dynamic in media. While they're often at each other's throats, when push comes to shove, these characters would easily risk their lives for their other half.

Fleabag and Claire

Amazon Prime's original series Fleabag delivers a complex portrait of sisterhood when depicting Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Claire's (Sian Clifford) oftentimes turbulent relationship. The two characters could not be any more different from each other—it is not just the simple details that are poles apart. More than anything, it is their mindset and general attitude towards life that make them two completely non-identical people.

Although polar opposites, their bond throughout the series is really well explored. It is obvious to anyone that these two sisters would do anything for each other, even if in their own weird way. This comical, at times emotional show beautifully managed to capture the struggles of sisterhood while accurately portraying the different anxieties of each character.

Luke and Leia

While this relationship started off in a, well... unconventional way, the two prized characters bonded almost instantly, becoming even closer to one another as soon as they discovered they shared the same blood in Return of the Jedi (1983).

Even though the big reveal startled everyone, Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Luke (Mark Hamill) definitely go down in film history as one of the most iconic sibling duos. Both are quite different characters with much to offer, and both are great in their fields—together, they are unstoppable.

Thor and Loki

Make way for the superior pair of brothers in the Marvel universe! Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth brought these two characters to the big screen for the first time in Thor (2011), and fans can't get enough of them to this day. Though there are some questionable takes on their relationship, there is no denying that Loki and Thor's dynamic is extremely complex and captivating.

The dynamic between the two godly brothers is hardly perfect; on the contrary, it is filled with melancholy and resentment. However, everyone knows that these two deeply care for each other no matter how much they try to hide it.

T'Challa and Shuri

Marvel strikes again with another couple of characters that accurately portray the entertaining sibling dynamic in film. This time, the fictional people in question are T'Challa (the beloved Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) from Black Panther, as they are the perfect example of what brothers and sisters who secretly love their other half very much behave like around each other.

Filled with teasing and making fun of one another while knowing that deep down no one compares to the person they have grown up with, this unique bond is almost too good to be true. Much like Luke and Leia, T'Challa and Shuri are masters of their fields; put them together, and you'll get a ferocious and implacable duo.

Anna and Elsa

It wouldn't even be fair not to add these two to the list. Anna and Elsa of Frozen are known for sharing an intimate connection since the beginning of the movies, entertaining thousands of fans with their fun-loving personalities while always being there for each other.

Although Anna could never live up to Elsa's superpowers, she would go to the ends of the Earth for her sister, and Elsa would more easily make hell freeze over than let anything happen to Anna. At the end of the day, these loving characters remain the same inseparable sisters they once were. While both have grown older and wiser, the undying strength and sweet companionship of their bond are still there.

Stefan and Damon Salvatore

Who doesn't love a well-developed brotherly relationship between two vampires? Damon (Ian Salvatore) and Stefan (Paul Weasley) from The Vampire Diaries are proof that, with the right amount of effort and an interesting enough storyline, those can be pulled perfectly.

While both characters have done a great deal of bad things to each other throughout the series, they have also come a very long way. The audience witnesses countless times how clearly and how much Stefan cares for his brother—spoiler alert: it is a lot. Damon himself once said that Stefan is all he has. From emotional lines to heartwarming scenes, it is an undeniable fact that these two hold each other dear and close to their hearts. And we viewers can't help but sympathize with their unusual, tender bond.

Fred and George Weasley

Harry Potter's sneaky duo with extremely cute and enviable matching sweaters turned out to be one of the best portrayals of brotherhood on the big screen. Although Ron, Billy, and Jinny are also a part of the family, these two particular characters almost have a bond of their own. Like two peas in a pod, where one goes, the other follows.

The Weasley twins are, beyond dispute, one of the greatest additions to the movie series. Not only do they bring a fair share of fun and goofiness to the films, but also a very realistic portrayal of what genuine brotherhood looks like. Fred (James Phelps) and George (Oliver Phelps) are as thick as thieves.

