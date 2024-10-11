Fans of gritty crime dramas are running out of time to catch one of Taylor Sheridan's best known movies, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, on Hulu. The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Sicario (2015), the film takes viewers further into the dark and dangerous world of the U.S.-Mexico border, focusing on the escalating war between cartels.

Sheridan, who penned the first film, continues the story — directed by Stefano Sollima — which focuses on two of the first film’s most mysterious characters: CIA operative Matt Graver, played by Josh Brolin, and the mysterious assassin Alejandro Gillick, portrayed by Benicio del Toro. As Graver and Alejandro embark on a mission to incite conflict among rival cartels, their plans quickly spiral out of control, leading to a brutal clash that forces them to confront the consequences of their actions.

Is 'Day of the Soldado' Worth Checking Out?

The movie currently has a 62% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is obviously a far cry from the 92% rating of its predecessor. Collider's Matt Goldberg didn't feel the film lived up to the legacy and reputation of the 2015 original, giving it a C rating. Although admitting the film isn't a bad movie, since it's put together efficiently and the performances are strong, he felt that Sheridan has perhaps not fully grasped why the original film was successful and thought fans wanted more bleak scenes and violence.

Day of the Soldado isn’t a bad movie in that it’s well-crafted and well-acted, but it’s also deeply disappointing. It’s almost like screenwriter Taylor Sheridan misunderstood the appeal of the first movie (which he also wrote) and assumed that what people wanted was more darkness and bloodshed. That darkness and bloodshed was the effective setting of the first movie, but it’s not the endpoint. It’s the beginning for where his protagonist goes. He doesn’t have that in Soldado, so it’s just people being violent and then they make choices that strain credulity. We’re supposed to believe that Matt and Alejandro suddenly decide to become less ruthless even though ruthlessness is their defining characteristic. Ultimately, Sicario: Day of the Soldado ends up drowning in the darkness it hopes to navigate.

Nonetheless, there is still plenty to enjoy, particularly the performances of Brolin and del Toro, so, if you'd like to check the film out for yourselves, be quick: it departs Hulu at the end of this month. Check the link down below to watch the movie, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favourite movies and shows.

