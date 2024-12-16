Just after he finished the first season of the Dutton family saga in Yellowstone, its creator Taylor Sheridan headed back to Mexico as the writer of Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed Sicario. The 2018 sequel, which is leaving Prime Video in December, is a must-watch for fans of Sheridan’s work. It tells the story of two familiar faces: Josh Brolin’s CIA operative Matt Graver and Benicio del Toro’s enigmatic assassin Alejandro Gillick. The duo is drawn into a shadowy mission along the U.S.-Mexico border, where the rules of engagement are thrown out the window. As the war on drugs escalates, their mission takes a dark turn.

Should You Watch 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'?

The movie is currently rocking a 62% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is obviously quite a bit lower than the 92% rating of its predecessor. Collider's Matt Goldberg felt the film ultimately failed to honor the legacy and reputation of the 2015 original, giving it a C rating. Although admitting the film isn't a bad movie, since it's put together efficiently and the performances are strong, he felt that Sheridan has perhaps missed the point of what made Sicario so special, thinking fans wanted more dark, miserable scenes and violence.

Day of the Soldado isn’t a bad movie in that it’s well-crafted and well-acted, but it’s also deeply disappointing. It’s almost like screenwriter Taylor Sheridan misunderstood the appeal of the first movie (which he also wrote) and assumed that what people wanted was more darkness and bloodshed. That darkness and bloodshed was the effective setting of the first movie, but it’s not the endpoint. It’s the beginning for where his protagonist goes. He doesn’t have that in Soldado, so it’s just people being violent and then they make choices that strain credulity. We’re supposed to believe that Matt and Alejandro suddenly decide to become less ruthless even though ruthlessness is their defining characteristic. Ultimately, Sicario: Day of the Soldado ends up drowning in the darkness it hopes to navigate.

Despite that, the performances of Brolin and del Toro are still a joy to behold, so, if you'd like to check the film out for yourselves, make like the wind, because it departs Prime Video at the end of this month. Check the link down below to watch the movie, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite movies and shows.

Watch on Prime Video