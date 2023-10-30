The Big Picture The producers of Sicario 3 have not yet determined who will direct the film, but they assure that the best people will be involved in its production.

Taylor Sheridan, who was involved in the first Sicario film, is currently busy with the Yellowstone universe and may not have the time to direct or write for Sicario 3, but is involved as a partner as is Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie.

The script for Sicario 3 is almost complete.

Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two). Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone universe). Stefano Sollima (Without Remorse). These are just three names that have made the Sicario film series what it is, with its two entries — and especially the first — widely acclaimed by critics all over the world. For Sicario 3, it seems like the franchise will go bigger. Or at least that's what the names involved in the production suggest. During an interview with Collider to promote their new movie Reptile, producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill talked to Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub and commented on who might take the reins of the Sicario franchise.

One thing that Smith and Luckinbill made clear is that it's still early to tell who's going to sit on the director's chair. In fact, the plot of Sicario 3 is still kept under wraps — since the script is close to finished, but they didn't disclose who's writing it. However, when it comes to the names involved in some capacity with the sequel, it's safe to say that Sicario 3 will have the best people looking over it, starting with Mission: Impossible director and writer Christopher McQuarrie, as Smith comments:

"But we don't know who's going to direct yet. It’s all gonna be about timing. We've got obviously a wealth of great partners on it, everybody from Taylor Sheridan to Chris McQuarrie as a partner on it, but it'll all be about the timing and what aligns with everyone's schedule."

Christopher McQuarrie’s name has not been previously linked to the Sicario sequel. Obviously, he’s quite busy with the next Mission: Impossible movie, but if the production is willing to wait, he’d be an amazing choice for writing and directing the third Sicario movie.

How Is Taylor Sheridan Involved in 'Sicario 3'?

The duo of producers also commented on how Taylor Sheridan has come such a long way since the first Sicario premiered in 2015. The Academy Award nominee is now also an accomplished director, but the main problem (schedule-wise) is that he's got his hands full with the Yellowstone universe, which has spawned several spin-offs and is about to get a follow-up series starring Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar).

Luckinbill commented that, as close as Sheridan is to the Sicario franchise, the issue is that he's just too busy right now. However, the producer guaranteed that Sheridan stays close to the project and offers input on it. If the stars align, he may even end up writing again:

"He is so busy, and he stays close to it, and will obviously have input, too. Then it's just a question of when we get schedules lined up and all of that starting to have real conversations to see who's available and who wants to do it. So certainly, I think everybody that's ever been involved with this has stayed really close and has stayed fans of it. So, we'll just push forward and see what lines up and who lines up in our window."

For now, all we can do is wait until it's finally time to reveal who's helming Sicario 3, but with the script nearing completion, the search for a director will likely be one of the next items on the checklist. If you missed it, we previously reported Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro are aiming to return for the sequel. Stick with Collider to know more information about Sicario 3 as soon as it is announced.

