For Sicario fans, just discovering that a Sicario 3 is in the works would be good enough news, but franchise producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill had more to add as they spoke to Collider to promote their Netflix film Reptile in a new interview. The duo revealed that they plan to bring Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), and Benicio Del Toro (Reptile) back. Blunt's return is especially more interesting since her character was nowhere to be seen in Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Smith and Luckinbill revealed to our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that, at the moment, Del Toro is the one who's most involved with Sicario 3 because they spent quite a bit of time talking about it while working on Reptile. However, this doesn't mean that Blunt and Brolin are kept out of the loop. Smith confirmed that the main trio is on board and they all want to return to wrap this section of the story:

"Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily, and Josh, and we’ve got a great story to tell...Benicio, by nature of just working with us most recently, has been probably the closest to it at the moment. But we're keeping all the talent informed. They've stayed close to it. Like Trent said, the strike has just slowed us down a bit on this last draft, but I think everybody is very excited. Everyone sort of knows the framework of the story and is very excited to, hopefully, get our shooting draft in order very soon."

Could Shooting Schedules Set Back The Production of 'Sicario 3'?

One thing that could be a problem with Sicario 3 is aligning the shooting schedules of its three main stars. Blunt is a blockbuster regular, which means it could be difficult to squeeze in Sicario 3. Brolin is the lead on the Apple TV+ series Outer Range, which also takes quite a bit of his time. However, if the trio is involved and willing to return, chances are the production team will find a way to make it work. That said, the actors' strike is still ongoing, which means that the cameras certainly won't start rolling until SAG-AFTRA manages to reach a fair deal with the AMPTP.

While Smith and Luckinbill revealed no details from the Sicario 3 script, it's safe to say that, once again, the thriller will navigate the ethics and morals of FBI officers working on the Mexican border and dealing with local cartels. The film series doesn't shy away from revealing the corruption that shapes the frail relationships of the characters and the dangers involved in finding out too much either from criminals or the police in the area. Sicario 3 does not yet have a director, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

You can rent or buy the first Sicario on Prime Video and Sicario: Day of the Soldado is available to stream on Hulu.

