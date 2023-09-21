The Big Picture Producers confirm that a third Sicario film is in development, despite writing being currently halted due to the WGA strike.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee express their excitement for the idea and their desire to see Benicio del Toro reprise his iconic role in the franchise.

The producers' next project is the upcoming series The Continental, which is set in the world of John Wick and premieres on September 22.

Sicario was a masterpiece. If you've seen the film, you know there are scenes you'll never forget — yes we're talking about the border crossing scene. An almost once-in-a-lifetime coming together of talents, the film was scripted by Taylor Sheridan, currently best known as the brains behind the Yellowstone universe, and directed by Denis Villeneuve, perhaps considered the finest up-and-coming mega-director in Hollywood.

Within its gripping narrative, it showcased career-defining performances from Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro. Blunt took on the role of an FBI agent enlisted by a CIA operative, portrayed by Brolin, to aid in the takedown of the ruthless leader of a drug empire. However, it was the enigmatic Alejandro Gillick (Del Toro) who stood out — a former Mexican prosecutor turned CIA-trained assassin, driven by the tragic murder of his family at the hands of the cartel's kingpin. This Oscar-nominated film left an indelible mark on cinema, thanks to its stellar cast and the talents of its masterful creators.

Brolin and Del Toro, the dynamic duo, joined forces once again in the sequel directed by Stefano Sollima, titled Sicario: Day of the Soldado in 2018. This installment delved deeper into the drug war along the U.S.-Mexico border. Speculation about a third film in the series has been circulating ever since the release of Day of the Soldado, but now it seems that hopes have come to fruition if the production team behind the films is to be believed.

Image via Lionsgate

'Sicario' Producers Say "The Idea is Awesome" Regarding the Three-quel Script

The Messenger reports that — having spoken with producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee — production of a third Sicario installment is very much in development. When asked by the outlet if Sicario 3 was coming, surprisingly, both producers were extremely open about its prospects.

"Oh yeah," Iwanyk was reported as saying, while Lee added that they were delighted with the idea, but the WGA strike meant writing was currently halted. "When we can continue writing it. It was pencils down, but the idea is awesome," she said. For Iwanyk, the prospect of seeing Del Toro reprise such an iconic and morally ambiguous role is a big factor in getting the band back together, so to speak. He said:

"I can't wait for Sicario 3. I could watch Benicio play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn't get old."

Iwanyk and Lee's next project is Peacock's upcoming series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which premieres on September 22 for the first part of a three-night event.